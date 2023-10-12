A-glazing news! Krispy Kreme to open counter at Inverness Tesco

Inverness could be about to go nuts for doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is coming to the Highland Capital with a new counter opening at the Tesco Inshes from Monday next week.

The popular doughnut shop have yet to make their presence known in Inverness but that could all change with the news of a brand-new counter.

Doughnut fans will be able to pick up a delicious sweet treat from the counter starting on Monday, October 16.

Whether you like filled doughnuts or opt for the original glazed, there will something for everyone at the new counter.

Doughnuts firm favourites across Scotland

Krispy Kreme first came to Scotland back in 2013 with its first store at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh and has since grown with stores across the country.

Their famous doughnuts are also available from Krispy Kreme counters in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys.

Aberdeen already has several Krispy Kreme outlets including a stand in Union Square, but the new counter at Tesco Inshes is the first in Inverness and the Highlands.