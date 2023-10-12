A-glazing news! Krispy Kreme to open counter at Inverness Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-glazing news! Krispy Kreme to open counter at Inverness Tesco

The popular food outlet will open a self-service counter at the supermarket.

By Ross Hempseed
Krispy Kreme is coming to Inverness.
Inverness could be about to go nuts for doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is coming to the Highland Capital with a new counter opening at the Tesco Inshes from Monday next week.

The popular doughnut shop have yet to make their presence known in Inverness but that could all change with the news of a brand-new counter.

Doughnut fans will be able to pick up a delicious sweet treat from the counter starting on Monday, October 16.

Whether you like filled doughnuts or opt for the original glazed, there will something for everyone at the new counter.

Krispy Kreme counter
The new doughnut counter will be opening soon.

Doughnuts firm favourites across Scotland

Krispy Kreme first came to Scotland back in 2013 with its first store at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh and has since grown with stores across the country.

Their famous doughnuts are also available from Krispy Kreme counters in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys.

Aberdeen already has several Krispy Kreme outlets including a stand in Union Square, but the new counter at Tesco Inshes is the first in Inverness and the Highlands.

