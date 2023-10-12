New-look Foundry to reopen with doorway TV for smokers to watch football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New-look Foundry to reopen with doorway TV for smokers to watch football

Pub boss promises bar will be even better as the venue goes through transformation.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Foundry on Holburn Street.
The Foundry on Holburn Street.

The Foundry pub in Aberdeen has closed to undergo a major revamp – and bosses insists the wait will be worth it.

The well-known pub at Holburn Street – popular for showing live sport – closed earlier this week to allow a “fancy refit” to begin. It will reopen later this month.

Deputy Manager Kieren Joseph explained that they want to provide a “better experience” for customers – with more TVs for watching sport, a better sound system for disco nights and “cost of living” meal and drink deals.

Picture of how The Foundry is looking during the renovation process. Image: The Foundry Bar Facebook.

“We will have better sound quality and we are also adding more TVs, going from 39 to 43,” the 29-year-old explained.

“We’ll install one in the entrance so smokers can still watch the game.”

The Foundry will soon have four more TV screens to watch live sports. Image: Kenny Elrick

An application is also pending with Aberdeen City Council’s planning department to change the signage colour colour to maroon and gold, with panels branding the pub as the “home of sports”.

The Foundry’s famous disco nights – usually held only on Friday and Saturday nights – will now take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays as well, with the closing time extended from midnight to 1am.

“We are also including new disco lights and a new head sound system,” Kieren added.

Fighting the cost of living crisis

The new Foundry also intends to “fight the cost of living” by offering meal deals every day of the week. New student offers will also be introduced.

The Foundry will reopen on Friday, October 27, with the band One Million Dreams travelling from England for an 80s v 90s disco night.

Kieren insisted that they will also “support local Scottish musicians”, who will be playing on many weekends.

