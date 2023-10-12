New-look Foundry to reopen with doorway TV for smokers to watch football

The Foundry pub in Aberdeen has closed to undergo a major revamp – and bosses insists the wait will be worth it.

The well-known pub at Holburn Street – popular for showing live sport – closed earlier this week to allow a “fancy refit” to begin. It will reopen later this month.

Deputy Manager Kieren Joseph explained that they want to provide a “better experience” for customers – with more TVs for watching sport, a better sound system for disco nights and “cost of living” meal and drink deals.

“We will have better sound quality and we are also adding more TVs, going from 39 to 43,” the 29-year-old explained.

“We’ll install one in the entrance so smokers can still watch the game.”

An application is also pending with Aberdeen City Council’s planning department to change the signage colour colour to maroon and gold, with panels branding the pub as the “home of sports”.

The Foundry’s famous disco nights – usually held only on Friday and Saturday nights – will now take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays as well, with the closing time extended from midnight to 1am.

“We are also including new disco lights and a new head sound system,” Kieren added.

Fighting the cost of living crisis

The new Foundry also intends to “fight the cost of living” by offering meal deals every day of the week. New student offers will also be introduced.

The Foundry will reopen on Friday, October 27, with the band One Million Dreams travelling from England for an 80s v 90s disco night.

Kieren insisted that they will also “support local Scottish musicians”, who will be playing on many weekends.