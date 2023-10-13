‘A dream come true’ for Kessock whiz-kid Katie who is on her way to BBC Proms

Highland teenager Katie Parker is taking her French horn talents to the BBC Proms after earning a place in the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) of Great Britain.

The 17-year-old, from Kessock, started playing at the age of 12 and was picked for the NYO after a long day of auditions in Manchester.

She will be one of 160 young musicians taking part in the event at London’s Albert Hall.

Kaite, who is a pupil at Gordonstoun school, said: “I never dreamed I’d be where I am today.

“Music’s become a fundamental aspect of who I am, and I can’t wait to continue this exciting journey.”

Katie previously played with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS).

She is also part of the Royal Conservatoire Scotland Junior Programme, which means going to Glasgow most weekends for practice.

Leading up to the BBC Proms Katie will be part of several other performances, including an appearance at London’s Barbican Hall in January.

Gordonstoun head of music pays tribute

Gordonstoun’s head of music Phoebe Csenki said: “Katie is on cloud nine right now, to get a place in the National Youth Orchestra is a fantastic achievement. I am totally thrilled for her.

“She has shown great determination and commitment to reach this stage and is a credit to the school.”

“This is an amazing opportunity for Katie and will open a lot of doors for her.”

This is the first time in several years a Gordonstoun student has been selected for the youth orchestra. Several students are also singing with the National Youth Choir.