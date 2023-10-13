‘A dream come true’ for Kessock whiz-kid Katie who is on her way to BBC Proms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A dream come true’ for Kessock whiz-kid Katie who is on her way to BBC Proms

The 17 year-old musician has played the French horn since she was 12.

By Bailey Moreton
Katie Parker has been accepted to the National Youth Orchestra. Image submitted.

Highland teenager Katie Parker is taking her French horn talents to the BBC Proms after earning a place in the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) of Great Britain.

The 17-year-old, from Kessock, started playing at the age of 12 and was picked for the NYO after a long day of auditions in Manchester.

She will be one of 160 young musicians taking part in the event at London’s Albert Hall.

Kaite, who is a pupil at Gordonstoun school, said: “I never dreamed I’d be where I am today.

“Music’s become a fundamental aspect of who I am, and I can’t wait to continue this exciting journey.”

Katie previously played with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS).

She is also part of the Royal Conservatoire Scotland Junior Programme, which means going to Glasgow most weekends for practice.

Leading up to the BBC Proms Katie will be part of several other performances, including an appearance at London’s Barbican Hall in January.

Gordonstoun head of music pays tribute

Gordonstoun’s head of music Phoebe Csenki said: “Katie is on cloud nine right now, to get a place in the National Youth Orchestra is a fantastic achievement. I am totally thrilled for her.

“She has shown great determination and commitment to reach this stage and is a credit to the school.”

“This is an amazing opportunity for Katie and will open a lot of doors for her.”

This is the first time in several years a Gordonstoun student has been selected for the youth orchestra. Several students are also singing with the National Youth Choir.

Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device ‘addiction’

