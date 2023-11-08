Inverness among ‘world’s best places to travel to in 2024’ as experts hail ‘Scotland’s most overlooked city’

Inverness features on a list of the world’s top 50 travel destinations for 2024.

Travel experts Travel Lemming said the Highland city is Scotland’s “most overlooked” and that “visitors will be awe-struck by its cultural experiences and architecture.”

Inverness was ranked 40th on their annual list, which focuses on hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations.

It was the only place in Scotland and one of just three in the UK to make the cut. Wales was ranked 19th, and Manchester 15th.

The list highlights Inverness Castle, the Flora Macdonald statue and the city’s proximity to Loch Ness.

Travel Lemming writer Louise Wylie said: “Inverness, Scotland’s most overlooked city, has more than just a pretty exterior.

“The capital of the Highlands has a thriving cultural scene in addition to the natural beauty it is known for

“Whether you’re daytripping to look for Nessie or marvelling at Inverness Castle, visitors will be amazed at how much is on offer.”

Alan Rawlinson, business development manager at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “Inverness Loch Ness is the perfect all year-round destination where the city meets the great outdoors that offers history, nature, culture, fun activities, amazing visitor attractions, varied accommodation options and excellent food and all-year-round.”

What are the top 10 destinations?

The list is compiled by Travel Lemming‘s team of more than 35 travel writers and editors, assisted by local travel experts.

It includes 15 destinations in Europe, seven in Asia, two in South America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, five in North America and 17 in the United States.

The top 10 places to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming are:

Yucatán, Mexico Gizo, Solomon Islands Stavanger, Norway Antigua, Guatemala Memphis, Tennessee Phú Quốc, Vietnam St. John’s, Canada Kodiak, Alaska Guatapé, Colombia Eureka Springs, Arkansas

A tourism boom in the Inverness and Highlands?

Before the pandemic in 2019, 313,000 visitors came to Inverness, and 521,000 visited the Highlands more broadly, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Numbers for 2023 are still being counted up, but there are early indications it has been a strong year in certain areas, according to Convener of Highland Council Bill Lobban.

He said: “When you consider that between 2021-22, camper van numbers increased by 33% in Highland and those numbers are allegedly increased even further in 2023.”