Learning and teaching at Torphins Primary School rated ‘weak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Learning and teaching at Torphins Primary School rated ‘weak’

Aberdeenshire Council said the school is 'committed to driving forward the improvements required'.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Torphins School.
Torphins School was rated "weak" in the inspection by Education Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire primary school has been ranked as “weak”, including for learning and teaching, in a damning inspection report.

Watchdog Education Scotland visited Torphins Primary School in June, which at the time had 158 pupils.

Education Scotland’s quality indicators for primary schools are divided into two sections; learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

For both of these, the school was ranked as weak.

Children in a school with teacher.
During the inspection that took place in June, Torphins School (not in picture) had 158 pupils. Image: Shutterstock.

For learning, teaching and assessment, the report acknowledges that children in the school are “confident and eager” to learn, as well as demonstrating a “willingness” to be active participants.

The report acknowledged that “in a few classes, teachers provide succinct explanations and instructions for children, and establish clear routines that make best use of the teaching time available”.

However, it found that this is not yet consistent practice across the school.

As well as this, another thing that is not used in harmony across Torphins School is teachers “using verbal and written feedback effectively”, with it not being used to a “consistently high standard” and only in a few classes.

Children becoming ‘disengaged and passive’

For planning and learning, the report acknowledged that teachers “should take better account of children’s differing stages of development and their learning needs”, with tasks and activities failing to “sufficiently meet the needs of all learners”.

With too many lessons being “overly teacher led” and lacking “appropriate” pace, the report says that children become “disengaged and passive”.

In the report, the school’s tracking and monitoring system, which was implemented by the headteacher – who has been in position since 2022 – gets a mention.

Although he leads tracking and attainment meetings with each teacher three times per year, Education Scotland said this approach is “not yet rigorous enough” in order to monitor the impact of planned actions, including to raise attainment.

Schoolboy sitting at desk doing work.
There are lots of areas of improvements for the school to work on. Jacob King/PA Wire.

On raising attainment and achievement, the report found that literacy and numeracy was weak, as was attainment and progress in listening and talking, and reading and writing.

As well as this, the report found that the school was “unable to provide robust attainment data for children across the school”, which included those with additional support needs (ASN).

It also found that ASN pupils are “not making sufficient progress from their prior learning” and that children across the school are “capable of making much better progress”.

Outside of Woodhill House, Aberdeen.
Aberdeenshire Council said they are working directly with the school to improve the situation. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Despite the issues in the report, the school’s nursery received a “good rating” for its two sections; learning, teaching and assessment, and securing children’s progress.

Also, regarding the school, it stated that “staff have created a happy, safe and respectful environment which supports children’s learning and development effectively”.

The following areas for improvement have been identified for the school:

• Improve the overall quality of learning and teaching.
• Ensure all learning activities are planned at the right level.
• Review approaches to tracking, monitoring and assessment in the primary stages.

‘Committed to driving forward the improvements’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Torphins Primary School is committed to driving forward the improvements required following the Education Scotland inspection in June.

“Work began immediately to address the issues raised in the report and the headteacher and staff team are working together, supported by local authority quality improvement colleagues, to address the key priorities.

“Progress has already been made towards meeting the requirements and areas for improvement set out in the report.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news graphic
Travel CHAOS as line closure leads to dozens of train cancellations between Aberdeen and…
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr.
Equinor reportedly eyeing partial sale of contoversial Rosebank oilfield
Aberdeen University graduations are returning to the campus.
Aberdeen University rips up £300k P&J Live deal with vote to return graduations to…
Jan Langdon, of Molly's Cafe Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Supermarkets — but 'not a Co-op' — and wine bar in high demand for…
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3
Norma Reid missing
Woman, 80, missing overnight from Portlethen
Councillors visited the former Cults Railway Station before discussing plans to turn it into a cafe and bike repair shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Approved: Former Cults Railway Station WILL become cafe as council votes to 'listen to…
Shaun Penders, from Lerwick, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Paedophile jailed for attacks on underage girls - including rape of schoolgirl, 13, in…
1972: A view along a quiet Victoria Street in Dyce in July 1972. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Reminiscing about days gone by in the parish of Dyce
Blackadders' latest hire, Gillian Donald, with Simon Allison, the law firm's head of employment, in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders

Conversation