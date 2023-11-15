‘We’re just doing our job’: Rail workers speak out as Bunchrew endures another day of traffic chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘We’re just doing our job’: Rail workers speak out as Bunchrew endures another day of traffic chaos

Crews at the level crossing say locals are not abiding by the rules and moving fences at the site.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Workers say they have seen people moving the fences so they can get past.
Workers say they have seen people moving the fences so they can get past.

Rail workers doing a controversial upgrade at Bunchrew level crossing say they understand frustrated residents but they are ‘just doing their job’.

Those carrying out the ‘essential’ work have said they have had complaints from ‘trapped’ locals who ‘have not been abiding by the rules’.

And residents of Bunchrew have hit out after enduring another day of traffic chaos due to works on the village’s level crossing.

Residents in Bunchrew, located four miles west of Inverness, are trapped for most of the day and overnight due to works on the railway.

The small community four miles west of Inverness, are completely trapped for most of the day as the only road in and out of the village has been temporarily closed.

The struggle comes as Network Rail is undertaking upgrade works at Bunchrew level crossing on the Far North Line, which will not be finished until Sunday.

Going through Bunchrew level crossing, located at Englishton Muir road, is the only way for locals to access the A862 road to Inverness, whether by car, bicycle, or on foot.

However, the works, which started on Sunday, November 12, have led to the closure of the crossing for several hours a day, leaving the village completely isolated from the rest of the world.

A sign on the A862, which connects Bunchrew and Inverness, indicates the closure of Englishton Muir road, the only link between the village and the main road.

Bunchrew locals complain about the closure of the crossing

The crossing is closed from 08:25 to 9:15, causing a disruption to commuters traveling to Inverness.

Meanwhile, every evening, the road closes until the following morning, leaving neighbours fully stuck overnight.

“The times are not even accurate,” a couple driving down Englishton Muir road just before its closure at 10:00 told the P&J.

The Bunchrew crossing was opened between 09:15 and 10:00

They added: “People are having trouble going and coming from work. The council did not give us notification.”

They could not speak any longer: “We better get going or we’ll be trapped,” they said.

A timetable provided to the neighbours shows the opening and closing times of the crossing, which will be closed at 20:25, isolating residents until tomorrow morning.

A worker fenced the access to the crossing around 10:05.

Shortly after, a Royal Mail van stopped right in front of the crossing.

The postman then started moving several boxes from the back of the van to one of the sides.

A neighbour who lives in one of the houses just before the crossing said: “Postmen have not been notified, so the people up the hill are not getting any letters or parcels this week.”

Railway workers in Bunchrew: “We’re only doing our job”

One of the workers at the railway crossing explained they have been getting complaints from residents.

“I’m just here to do my job,” he said.

Another worker said: “We’re only doing these works for their safety.

The temporary closure of Englishton Muir road means Bunchrew locals cannot access the main road to Inverness.

“If it wasn’t for us, they would not have a cross at all.”

He added: “I can understand is frustrating for people going to work, but we are also doing our work here.”

The worker explained that some people are not abiding by the rules.

“There was a woman the other day who just removed the fences and crossed the railway.”

Highland Council “aware of residents’ comments”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has liaised with Network Rail on essential works that are being carried out at a level crossing in Bunchrew.

Bunchrew residents cannot commute to Inverness for most of the day despite being only four miles away from the city.

“The works were permitted on the understanding that a consultation would take place with the community.

“The Council is aware of comments made by residents and will review the permit for works if a level of access cannot be maintained.”

Network Rail apologises for the inconvenience in Bunchrew

Network rail has apologised for the trouble caused by the upgrade works that are being carried out at Bunchrew level crossing.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this work will cause and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

“Our work to upgrade the Bunchrew level crossing is essential to help keep the railway and road users safe.”

The crossing is open during certain times, and outside of the arranged crossing times, we’ll work to allow those needing access to cross when possible.”

Why is work being carried out at Bunchrew level crossing?

Network Rail is investing £1.2m in the Bunchrew level crossing, which will be made safer by replacing the current equipment before it reaches the end of its working life.

The new level crossing will operate in the same way for users at Bunchrew and will now link into the railway’s signalling system.

