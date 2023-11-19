Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week

Landmark Inverness building should remain "accessible to all" says local group.

By John Ross
The church held its last regular service in January 2022
The church held its last regular service in January 2022

The disused Old High Church in Inverness has to be brought back to life, according to one of its potential new owners.

The landmark building was put on the market by the Church of Scotland at offers over £150,000.

A number of offers were made for the city centre property by the closing date on Monday.

Much-loved landmark

The kirk session meets next week to decide on a buyer.

The matter will then be passed to the Church of Scotland General Trustees for approval.

The Friends of the Old High, formed in 2014 to help care for the building and welcome visitors, is bidding for the building.

A spokesman for the group said: “Whoever is the successful bidder, all that matters to us is that this historic and much loved local landmark is saved and brought back to life.

“It has seen so much over the centuries and has a story to tell which should be accessible to all.”

A number of offers have been made for the Old High Church

The Church of Scotland confirmed it has received a number of offers for the Old High.

But a spokesman said: “As the sale is commercially sensitive, we are unable to give any further details.”

The Friends of the Old High wants to turn the building into a performance, exhibition and community facility.

Among its plans are a 400-seat auditorium, café, shop and an interactive family history facility.

The church has links to St Columba and the plan also includes a sanctuary in the vestry to welcome pilgrims on the St Columba Trail.

Vote to close historic church

The Old High’s congregation voted in 2021 to close the building and retain the joint charge of St Stephen’s.

The joint kirk session and Inverness Presbytery also voted to shut the Old High.

The decision was then passed to the Kirk’s General Trustees who own the building.

Under charity law, the general trustees and the kirk session have a duty to attempt to obtain best value for any building they sell.

