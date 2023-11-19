Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week

The disused Old High Church in Inverness has to be brought back to life, according to one of its potential new owners.

The landmark building was put on the market by the Church of Scotland at offers over £150,000.

A number of offers were made for the city centre property by the closing date on Monday.

Much-loved landmark

The kirk session meets next week to decide on a buyer.

The matter will then be passed to the Church of Scotland General Trustees for approval.

The Friends of the Old High, formed in 2014 to help care for the building and welcome visitors, is bidding for the building.

A spokesman for the group said: “Whoever is the successful bidder, all that matters to us is that this historic and much loved local landmark is saved and brought back to life.

“It has seen so much over the centuries and has a story to tell which should be accessible to all.”

The Church of Scotland confirmed it has received a number of offers for the Old High.

But a spokesman said: “As the sale is commercially sensitive, we are unable to give any further details.”

The Friends of the Old High wants to turn the building into a performance, exhibition and community facility.

Among its plans are a 400-seat auditorium, café, shop and an interactive family history facility.

The church has links to St Columba and the plan also includes a sanctuary in the vestry to welcome pilgrims on the St Columba Trail.

Vote to close historic church

The Old High’s congregation voted in 2021 to close the building and retain the joint charge of St Stephen’s.

The joint kirk session and Inverness Presbytery also voted to shut the Old High.

The decision was then passed to the Kirk’s General Trustees who own the building.

Under charity law, the general trustees and the kirk session have a duty to attempt to obtain best value for any building they sell.