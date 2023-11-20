Bulldog puppy Saxa making incredible recovery after being dumped in Aberdeen park

A bulldog puppy dumped with a horrendous skin condition in Aberdeen is making a remarkable journey back to health.

The puppy, named Saxa by her rescuers, was found abandoned one month ago in Stewart Park.

At the time she was scared and in horrific pain as the chronic condition was untreated.

After being found on Wednesday October 18 at around 10am, Saxa has had urgent treatment in order to give her some comfort.

The Scottish SPCA said that when she was found, she was in a horrendous state, suffering from a chronic skin condition- which was in turn impacting on her behaviour.

Officers said: “She was scared and in pain.”

“But today it’s a different story as Saxa continues to recover from her skin condition.

In a social media post on Facebook the Scottish SPCA, officers said: “Our dedicated team have been giving her regular medicated baths, as well as antibiotics and steroids.

“She is so much more confident and her true personality has shone through.

“She still has the occasional woof if she is caught off guard, but she is already much less nervous and is always on the lookout for love.”

Officers described Saxa as “super cuddly” and is taking her time to build up her trust, after being abandoned.

The post continued: “All she wants is to sit on their knee and give kisses.

“She still hasn’t fully covered from her ordeal and needs ongoing treatment, but we hope she can start looking for her forever home soon.”

Appealing for support and donations for the charity, officers continued: “We never know what animals are going to come through our doors.

“We need your support to be here for animals like Saxa who need our help.”

Commenting on a post on the Scottish SPCA Facebook page, Jackie Park wrote: ” This absolutely breaks my heart… so glad she is on the mend.”

While Helen Palmer commented: “Just wish the evil person responsible for this cruelty could be brought to justice.”

While Karen Davidson said: “All the dog walkers have been worried about her and the SSPCA have been looking after her.”