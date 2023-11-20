Bulldog puppy Saxa making incredible recovery after being dumped in Aberdeen park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bulldog puppy Saxa making incredible recovery after being dumped in Aberdeen park

Saxa was abandoned in a local park before being found by two passers by.

By Louise Glen
Bulldog puppy Saxa who was found in Aberdeen is getting back to health after being dumped in Aberdeen.
Saxa was reported missing from Aberdeen. Image: Scottish SPCA.

A bulldog puppy dumped with a horrendous skin condition in Aberdeen is making a remarkable journey back to health.

The puppy, named Saxa by her rescuers, was found abandoned one month ago in Stewart Park.

At the time she was scared and in horrific pain as the chronic condition was untreated.

After being found on Wednesday October 18 at around 10am, Saxa has had urgent treatment in order to give her some comfort.

The Scottish SPCA said that when she was found, she was in a horrendous state, suffering from a chronic skin condition- which was in turn impacting on her behaviour.

Saxa is returning to health after being abandoned earlier in the year.
Saxa is starting to feel much better. Image SSPCA.

Officers said: “She was scared and in pain.”

“But today it’s a different story as Saxa continues to recover from her skin condition.

In a social media post on Facebook the Scottish SPCA, officers said: “Our dedicated team have been giving her regular medicated baths, as well as antibiotics and steroids.

“She is so much more confident and her true personality has shone through.

Bulldog puppy Saxa dumped in Aberdeen getting back to health

“She still has the occasional woof if she is caught off guard, but she is already much less nervous and is always on the lookout for love.”

Officers described Saxa as “super cuddly” and is taking her time to build up her trust, after being abandoned.

The post continued: “All she wants is to sit on their knee and give kisses.

“She still hasn’t fully covered from her ordeal and needs ongoing treatment, but we hope she can start looking for her forever home soon.”

Saxa like attention, and cuddles with Scottish SPCA staff. Image SSPCA.

Appealing for support and donations for the charity, officers continued: “We never know what animals are going to come through our doors.

“We need your support to be here for animals like Saxa who need our help.”

Commenting on a post on the Scottish SPCA Facebook page, Jackie Park wrote: ” This absolutely breaks my heart… so glad she is on the mend.”

While Helen Palmer commented: “Just wish the evil person responsible for this cruelty could be brought to justice.”

While Karen Davidson said: “All the dog walkers have been worried about her and the SSPCA have been looking after her.”

