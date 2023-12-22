Inverness locals say Highland Capital has missed out with lack of Christmas market

Inverness residents have shared their views on the lack of a Christmas market in the Highland Capital.

Residents and shop workers have told the P&J they believe Inverness “should have” a Christmas market, arguing that the city “does not have much to offer” during the winter.

Lily Farquhar, 21, who was heading to her work at the Bad Girl Bakery in the Victorian market, believes not having a Christmas market is “very depressing.”

“It sucks! Look at the ones in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen; they see a lot of people, so I don’t see why we cannot have one too,” she said.

‘It would bring people to Inverness town centre’

Mark and Natasha Manson, parents of four, shared a similar opinion at the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

They said: “We should have a Christmas market; it would bring more people to the town centre. There is not much to offer in the city.”

Meanwhile, Helen Cuthbert, 35, and Esther Stephen, 27, a youth worker and a teacher from Inverness, think a Christmas market would “help local businesses” and “bring more people to town.”

Along similar lines, David Gilbert, a retired architect from the Black Isle, said: “I come to Inverness very often and I think it should have one.”

Among the dozens of people interviewed, there was only one person not rooting for a Christmas market in Inverness.

Frank Grant, 81, a retired sales representative, told the P&J: “There is enough stuff going on during Christmas, I don’t think there’s need for one.”

Inverness business in favour of a Christmas market in the city

All the Inverness shop owners and workers interviewed are in favour of the city having a Christmas market, as they believe it would attract more customers to their premises.

Trudy Hendry, 62, manager of Highland Tweeds, thinks it is “a missed opportunity to bring more people.”

She said: “It’s shocking because this is a big city. I think it’s such a shame because there is so little to offer to people in Inverness.

“People would come to see the markets and then go into the shops. It could only be a good thing.”

Miss Hendry’s thoughts are shared by Keith McCaffery, store owner of Cafferys Mens Designerwear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

He said: “Inverness does not have much to offer during the Christmas period and businesses would surely get more customers if there was one.”

Similarly, Peter Sanford, 47, manager of next door’s shop Grape Tree, said: “We have got a lack of everything in Inverness and a Christmas market would certainly help businesses.”

Christmas market tourist trap

Meanwhile, Caitlin Young, 17, who helps her granny run the Calendar Club, also believes a Christmas market would bring “more tourists.”

At the High Street, Olivia Ross, 24, a sales assistant in Mountain Warehouse said: “Inverness really should have a Christmas market as it is supposed to be a city.”

Also in the High Street, at the Isle of Skye Candle shop, manager Sam Hills explained the city “would benefit from a Christmas market.”

“When the farmers market is on, we need to bring extra staff to the shop to be able to cope, so a Christmas market would really help businesses,” the 27-year-old said.

Across the street, at The Highlander shop, supervisor Patricia Vunibobo, argues a Christmas market would be a great activity for families.

The mother-of-three said: “It’d be lovely; families and children would love to see it as there are not many things going on.”

Meanwhile, in Church Street, Robin Mackenzie, supervisor at Jimmy Badgers Cocktail Bar thinks a Christmas market would be “a beautiful thing” and that it will bring “more customers.”

Next door, at the Auld Sweetie shop, supervisor Daniel Clunas, said: “Inverness claims to be a city, it should then follow other cities and bring more life.”

A similar thought is shared by Susan Lambert, a volunteer at the Highland Hospice in Falcon Square: “It’s a shame. We need a bit of cheer at Christmas, and it would really improve the atmosphere in the town and attract more visitors.”

Highland Council open to discuss Christmas market

The Highland Council has told the P&J they would be “delighted to discuss viable plans for a forthcoming Christmas market.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council, through the Inverness Common Good Fund, has invested heavily in revitalising the Victorian Market to recreate a vibrant city centre small business hub in the heart of the Old Town of Inverness.

“Should viable plans be forthcoming for a Christmas Market which acts in concert with existing initiatives we would be left delighted to discuss how we could work in support.

“The key will be to introduce exceptional quality products to the city which complement that which is already supplied by our vibrant retail market.”