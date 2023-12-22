Inverness locals say Highland Capital has missed out with lack of Christmas market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness locals say Highland Capital has missed out with lack of Christmas market

Inverness residents and shop workers have told the P&J they think Inverness “should have” a Christmas market.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Lily Farquhar, 21, describes Inverness not having a Christmas market as depressing.
Lily Farquhar, 21, describes Inverness not having a Christmas market as depressing. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness residents have shared their views on the lack of a Christmas market in the Highland Capital.

Residents and shop workers have told the P&J they believe Inverness “should have” a Christmas market, arguing that the city “does not have much to offer” during the winter.

Lily Farquhar, 21, who was heading to her work at the Bad Girl Bakery in the Victorian market, believes not having a Christmas market is “very depressing.”

“It sucks! Look at the ones in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen; they see a lot of people, so I don’t see why we cannot have one too,” she said.

‘It would bring people to Inverness town centre’

Mark and Natasha Manson, parents of four, shared a similar opinion at the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

They said: “We should have a Christmas market; it would bring more people to the town centre. There is not much to offer in the city.”

Meanwhile, Helen Cuthbert, 35, and Esther Stephen, 27, a youth worker and a teacher from Inverness, think a Christmas market would “help local businesses” and “bring more people to town.”

The majority of shop workers are in favour of a Christmas Market in Inverness. Picture shows Susan Lambert, a volunteer at the Highland Hospice. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Along similar lines, David Gilbert, a retired architect from the Black Isle, said: “I come to Inverness very often and I think it should have one.”

Among the dozens of people interviewed, there was only one person not rooting for a Christmas market in Inverness.

The majority of Inverness locals think “it’s sad” not to have a Christmas market in the Highland capital. Picture shows Frank Grant, the only interviewee who does not think a Christmas market is necessary. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Frank Grant, 81, a retired sales representative, told the P&J: “There is enough stuff going on during Christmas, I don’t think there’s need for one.”

Inverness business in favour of a Christmas market in the city

All the Inverness shop owners and workers interviewed are in favour of the city having a Christmas market, as they believe it would attract more customers to their premises.

Trudy Hendry, 62, manager of Highland Tweeds, thinks it is “a missed opportunity to bring more people.”

She said: “It’s shocking because this is a big city. I think it’s such a shame because there is so little to offer to people in Inverness.

“People would come to see the markets and then go into the shops. It could only be a good thing.”

Grape Tree manager Peter Sanford is sure a Christmas market would help Inverness businesses. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023

Miss Hendry’s thoughts are shared by Keith McCaffery, store owner of Cafferys Mens Designerwear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

He said: “Inverness does not have much to offer during the Christmas period and businesses would surely get more customers if there was one.”

Similarly, Peter Sanford, 47, manager of next door’s shop Grape Tree, said: “We have got a lack of everything in Inverness and a Christmas market would certainly help businesses.”

Christmas market tourist trap

Meanwhile, Caitlin Young, 17, who helps her granny run the Calendar Club, also believes a Christmas market would bring “more tourists.”

At the High Street, Olivia Ross, 24, a sales assistant in Mountain Warehouse said: “Inverness really should have a Christmas market as it is supposed to be a city.”

Also in the High Street, at the Isle of Skye Candle shop, manager Sam Hills explained the city “would benefit from a Christmas market.”

“When the farmers market is on, we need to bring extra staff to the shop to be able to cope, so a Christmas market would really help businesses,” the 27-year-old said.

Across the street, at The Highlander shop, supervisor Patricia Vunibobo, argues a Christmas market would be a great activity for families.

The Highlander supervisor Patricia Vunibobo believes a Christmas market would be a great activity for families. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The mother-of-three said: “It’d be lovely; families and children would love to see it as there are not many things going on.”

Meanwhile, in Church Street, Robin Mackenzie, supervisor at Jimmy Badgers Cocktail Bar thinks a Christmas market would be “a beautiful thing” and that it will bring “more customers.”

Robin Mackenzie, supervisor at Jimmy Badgers Cocktail Bar, moved to Inverness a year and a half ago. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Next door, at the Auld Sweetie shop, supervisor Daniel Clunas, said: “Inverness claims to be a city, it should then follow other cities and bring more life.”

A similar thought is shared by Susan Lambert, a volunteer at the Highland Hospice in Falcon Square: “It’s a shame. We need a bit of cheer at Christmas, and it would really improve the atmosphere in the town and attract more visitors.”

Highland Council open to discuss Christmas market

The Highland Council has told the P&J they would be “delighted to discuss viable plans for a forthcoming Christmas market.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council, through the Inverness Common Good Fund, has invested heavily in revitalising the Victorian Market to recreate a vibrant city centre small business hub in the heart of the Old Town of Inverness.

“Should viable plans be forthcoming for a Christmas Market which acts in concert with existing initiatives we would be left delighted to discuss how we could work in support.

“The key will be to introduce exceptional quality products to the city which complement that which is already supplied by our vibrant retail market.”

Gallery: Festive fun begins in Inverness as Christmas lights beam across Highland Capital

 

