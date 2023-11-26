Gallery: Festive fun begins in Inverness as Christmas lights beam across Highland Capital

The festive season in Inverness has officially started.

Hundreds of people crowded Falcon Square to see the Christmas lights switched on.

Locals joined Miss Scotland winner and Inverness local Chelsie Allison for the event.

Hundreds of families from Inverness and across Scotland gathered around the Highland Hospice Christmas Tree before its lights were switched on at 4:30 pm.

The magical moment followed a joyful performance by Ness Factor winner Joanne Ross and Highland Voices Gospel Choir, who sang Christmas classics such as Jingle Bells or What Christmas Means to Me.

At exactly 4:30, Ms Allison pressed the magic button after a 10-second countdown from the crowd, who marvelled at the beauty of the tree.

Crowds ‘really enjoyed’ Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Families attending Inverness Christmas lights switch-on told the P&J they “really enjoyed” their evening.

“It has been really good, even slightly better than previous years,” said Allan, an Inverness dad-of-two.

Meanwhile, Estefania, from Argentina and Spaniards Rodrigo, Yurena, and her son Isma, were also having a great evening.

“It has been very fun, we loved it,” Yurena said.

The young mother added: “These events bring Inverness to life. We moved here five years ago, and I think the city needs more activities, mostly for kids.”

Similarly, 10-year-old Freya Allan said: “We moved to Inverness this year, and this is brilliant.”

Tom and Agnes, who were in the crowd with their children Anthony, Hannah and Frank, said that “the actual tree is pretty good,” but they believe “there should be more singing.”

Mum-of-two Emma was more critical of the event: “There used to be more activities going on in previous years,” she argued.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison said switching Christmas lights is ‘a dream come true’

Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison, who was crowned Miss Scotland last October, said switching on the Tree lights was ‘a dream come true.’

She added: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and I have been going to this event since I was a kid.

“What Highland Hospice is doing is impressive and they deserve more recognition.”

She later told the P&J: “It was such an honour to switch on the Christmas lights.

“I chose Highland Hospice as a charity because I have had family members who received their support. They really do an amazing job.”

Inverness streets glittering after Christmas lights switch-on

The streets of Inverness are brighter than ever after the Christmas lights across the city were switched on tonight.

Not just locals, but people across the country have come to the Highlands Capital to appreciate the Christmas beauty of Inverness.

“I drove three hours all the way from Glasgow to see the lights and they’re really beautiful,” said Yana, a mum-of-two.

His brother, Jonathan, who moved to Inverness earlier this year, said: “The lights are spectacular all across town.”

Local mum Fiona agreed with the siblings: “The lights are lovely all around Inverness, particularly at the Victorian Market,” she said.

The Victorian Market was glowing, covered in wonderful Christmas decorations.

Neil, who works at the Bad Girl Bakery at the Market said: “I love the decorations this year, they are better than in the previous one.

He concluded: “There have been many people at the café yesterday and today; these events are great for business.”