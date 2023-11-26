Gallery: Festive fun begins in Inverness as Christmas lights beam across Highland Capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Festive fun begins in Inverness as Christmas lights beam across Highland Capital

Hundreds gather to watch switch-on in Inverness.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Santa had some elf helpers at Inverness Christmas lights switch-on. Paul Campbell

The festive season in Inverness has officially started.

Hundreds of people crowded Falcon Square to see the Christmas lights switched on.

Locals joined Miss Scotland winner and Inverness local Chelsie Allison for the event.

Hundreds of families from Inverness and across Scotland gathered around the Highland Hospice Christmas Tree before its lights were switched on at 4:30 pm.

The magical moment followed a joyful performance by Ness Factor winner Joanne Ross and Highland Voices Gospel Choir, who sang Christmas classics such as Jingle Bells or What Christmas Means to Me.

At exactly 4:30, Ms Allison pressed the magic button after a 10-second countdown from the crowd, who marvelled at the beauty of the tree.

The crowds get ready for the lights in Falcon Square. Paul Campbell
Inverness Christmas lights switch-on, Falcon Square. Paul Campbell
Miss Scotland, Chelsie Allison from Inverness switches on the lights. Paul Campbell
It was an event full of song and cheer. Paul Campbell
Highlands Voices choir in full song. Paul Campbell
Santa has some elf helpers. Paul Campbell
Highlands Voices choir sing for the the crowd. Paul Campbell
The crowd sings along with Highlands Voices choir. Paul Campbell

Crowds ‘really enjoyed’ Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Families attending Inverness Christmas lights switch-on told the P&J they “really enjoyed” their evening.

Hundreds of families attended the Christmas lights switch-on in Inverness. Image shows one-year-old Harper and her dad Liam. Paul Campbell

“It has been really good, even slightly better than previous years,” said Allan, an Inverness dad-of-two.

Meanwhile, Estefania, from Argentina and Spaniards Rodrigo, Yurena, and her son Isma, were also having a great evening.

“It has been very fun, we loved it,” Yurena said.

Spanish speakers Yurena (left), Rodrigo (middle), Isma (upand Estefaniaalso enjoyed Highland Hospice Tree lights switch-on. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The young mother added: “These events bring Inverness to life. We moved here five years ago, and I think the city needs more activities, mostly for kids.”

Similarly, 10-year-old Freya Allan said: “We moved to Inverness this year, and this is brilliant.”

Freya Allan with her mum and granny at the Christmas lights switch-on. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Tom and Agnes, who were in the crowd with their children Anthony, Hannah and Frank, said that “the actual tree is pretty good,” but they believe “there should be more singing.”

Tom, Agnes and their three children enjoyed the Tree lights switch-on in Inverness. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mum-of-two Emma was more critical of the event: “There used to be more activities going on in previous years,” she argued.

Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison said switching Christmas lights is ‘a dream come true’

Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison, who was crowned Miss Scotland last October, said switching on the Tree lights was ‘a dream come true.’

She added: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and I have been going to this event since I was a kid.

“What Highland Hospice is doing is impressive and they deserve more recognition.”

She later told the P&J: “It was such an honour to switch on the Christmas lights.

“I chose Highland Hospice as a charity because I have had family members who received their support. They really do an amazing job.”

Chelsie Allison was there to turn the lights on. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness streets glittering after Christmas lights switch-on

The streets of Inverness are brighter than ever after the Christmas lights across the city were switched on tonight.

Not just locals, but people across the country have come to the Highlands Capital to appreciate the Christmas beauty of Inverness.

“I drove three hours all the way from Glasgow to see the lights and they’re really beautiful,” said Yana, a mum-of-two.

His brother, Jonathan, who moved to Inverness earlier this year, said: “The lights are spectacular all across town.”

Yana and Jonathan were enjoying the lights at Inverness High Street. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Local mum Fiona agreed with the siblings: “The lights are lovely all around Inverness, particularly at the Victorian Market,” she said.

The Victorian Market was glowing, covered in wonderful Christmas decorations.

The Victorian Market has been beautifully decorated. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Neil, who works at the Bad Girl Bakery at the Market said: “I love the decorations this year, they are better than in the previous one.

He concluded: “There have been many people at the café yesterday and today; these events are great for business.”

