Six stunning north-east garden centres to visit before Christmas

A visit to any of these garden centres will make you feel extra festive ahead of Christmas Day.

By Ellie Milne
Christmas wreaths display
Garden centres across the north-east are ready for the Christmas season. Image: The Mains of Drum/Facebook.

Garden centres across the north-east are embracing the festive season.

Anyone looking to enjoy a Christmassy day out in the lead up to December 25 should check out what the below businesses have to offer.

From meeting Santa Claus to picking out the perfect tree and enjoying a Christmas lunch, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

A number of garden centres across Aberdeenshire and Moray have also organised magical events for the whole family throughout the month.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Aberdeen

A black Labrador with a blue lead meeting Santa Claus
Your pet can meet Santa Claud at Dobbies this December. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

You could spend hours immersing yourself in all the festivities at this Lang Stracht location.

If you are struggling to find decorating inspiration, Dobbies will have everything you need and endless displays to help you feel inspired.

Their array of products mean you will also be able to do the majority of your Christmas shopping.

Staff have organised a “quiet grotto” experience to take place on December 8 for children with additional needs.

And, your beloved pets will also be able to enjoy the Christmas events at Dobbies too – and meet Santa – at the Santa Paws experience on December 8.

Mains of Drum Garden Centre, Drumoak

Santa's sleigh display at The Mains of Drum near Drumoak
A festive sleigh is on display at the garden centre near Drumoak. Image: The Mains of Drum/Facebook.

The Mains of Drum have created a winter wonderland complete with twinkling lights and even Santa’s sleigh.

The main driveway leading to the car park has been adorned with new lights to get you in the festive spirit before you even leave the car.

Once inside, the shop floor is also looking colourful with a variety of pink, white, cinnamon and red poinsettias, among a stunning selection of handmade wreaths.

The light show continues outside among the Christmas trees leading to Santa’s sleigh.

Kellockbank Garden Centre, Insch

Festive banner outside Kellockbank garden centre
Stunning festive directions surround the Kellockbank entrance. Image Kellockbank/Facebook.

There are fresh-cut trees, potted trees and wreaths galore at this festive spot which is open seven days a week.

The Kellockbank team got into the Christmas spirit early this year and have already hosted a successful shopping event for locals to get a head start on their gifting.

The Insch-based garden centre is the perfect place to go for a weekday Christmas lunch with a number of delicious items on the menu.

Kellockbank is also offering a sit-in or takeaway afternoon tea for two complete with a selection of sandwiches, festive sausage rolls and luxury hand-finished chocolates.

Raemoir Garden Centre, Banchory

Polar bear Christmas display in Banchory
Head along to Banchory to see this cute polar bear display for yourself. Image: Raemoir Garden Centre/Facebook.

You will start to feel Christmassy the minute you step through the doors of this Banchory garden centre.

Stuck for a gift idea? The staff at Raemoir will help you put together a “Brr Basket” of goodies for any of your loved ones in time for Christmas.

They also have everything you will need to decorate your home – from bright poinsettias to beautifully decorated wreaths.

From December 6, Christmas lunch will be available from the garden restaurant – just in case you need to refuel during your shopping trip.

Threaplands Garden Centre, Lhanbryde

Christmas trees for sale
Threaplands has a wide range of real Christmas trees. Image: Threaplands Garden Centre/Facebook.

The whole team at this Moray garden centre have got stuck right into the season by adopting the role of elves for the month of December.

They will help you find everything you need for Christmas Day including a “treemendous” array of Nordmann firs and decorations.

The Saints Sled Dog Rescue team will be visiting every weekend in the lead up to Christmas and will be more than happy to pose for a photo.

And, after you’ve met the pups, you can hang around to see Santa in his Threaplands grotto.

Simpsons at Happy Plant, Mintlaw

Reindeer Christmas display
Pay a visit to Mintlaw to enjoy this festive display. Image: Simpsons at Happy Plant/Facebook.

Fancy meeting a mischievous elf and Santa Claus for a festive breakfast? Then Simpsons at Happy Plant is the place to be.

The garden centre in Mintlaw welcomed December in style with a performance from the Fraserburgh Salvation Army brass band.

The team is on-hand to answer queries about the trees – and to show off their stunning decorations.

If you need a break from festive shopping, why not head to the Happy Plant cafe to enjoy an afternoon tea.

Conversation