Inverness Missing Inverness man traced by police Rory Macmillan was last seen in Inverness on Monday in the Old Perth Road area of the city. By Louise Glen December 12 2023, 8.28am Missing Inverness man traced by police Image: Police Scotland. A man missing from his home in Inverness has been found safe and well according to police. Rory Macmillan, 43, was last seen in the Old Perth Road area of the city at 3.50pm on Monday. Police has now confirmed Mr Macmillan has been found safe and well.