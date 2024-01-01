Inverness revellers ring in 2024 with ‘World’s Largest Ceilidh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness revellers ring in 2024 with ‘World’s Largest Ceilidh’

Inverness held the World's Largest Ceilidh at the Northern Meeting Park.

By Louise Glen
New Year in Inverness at the World's Biggest Ceilidh.
The Inverness 'World's Largest Ceilidh' welcomed people from across the globe. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A huge party in Inverness saw crowds enjoy the “World’s Largest Ceilidh” to ring in 2024, at the Northern Meeting Park.

From first-time first footers to impromptu singing the event was deemed a success for organisers, and for the 5,000 people who attended the four-hour-long party.

A procession was led through the streets of the city to herald the start of the event at 8.30pm.

Headlining were Highland Fire – including singer Calum MacPhail and Sea Cousins from Horo.

Norrie MacIver, who sings as a solo artist and with Celtic supergroup Skipinnish, sang in both Gaelic and English to the crowd.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller brought in the bells with the crowd.

Seven minutes of fireworks at Inverness’ ‘World’s Largest Ceilidh’

Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton provided the backdrop to an incredible seven-minute-long firework display.

The crowd even held their own in an impromptu singing of Dolly Parton’s classic “Country Roads”.

New Year in Inverness at the World's Biggest Ceilidh.
Inverness held the ‘World’s Largest Ceildh’ in Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Ceilidh dancing was also high on the agenda, with revellers enjoying a Strip the Willow and a Dashing White Sergeant as well as many other dances during the night.

Among the attendees was Kirstie Kearns, enjoying her first Hogmanay in the Highlands.

Originally from Inverness, the 48-year-old nurse grew up on the other side of the world in Australia.

Joined by three generations of her family, she welcomed the start of a New Year as part of her festive holidays.

Speaking to The P&J, Kirstie, who lives in Darwin, Australia, said she loved the atmosphere, despite the chill in the air.

She said: “We are over on holiday with three generations of our family.

“I was born here but grew up in Australia, so we come here every five years.

“I’ve never been up here for Hogmanay.

“I didn’t realise it would be quite this cold, but I love it. It is a great atmosphere.”

Kirstie says her hope for 2024 is to “have fun.”

Matt Procter was also enjoying his first Hogmanay in the Highland capital surrounded by family.

The 40-year-old moved from Essex to Drumnadrochit in March, with his wife and children, to begin a new life in the Highlands.

‘It is amazing’

Matt said the event helped them to celebrate the momentous occasion in style.

He said: “It is our first Hogmanay festival, so we thought we would come along and have a look.

“We said, what should we do to make it special as it is our first one so we thought why not come and see this, see what it is all about, have a boogie and learn to ceilidh dance. It is amazing.”

He said their aim for 2024 is to see more of the Scottish Highlands; their new backyard.

New Year in Inverness at the World's Biggest Ceilidh.
New Year in Inverness at the World’s Biggest Ceilidh. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Joining Matt was his brother-in-law Aron Rayner, who also relocated with his family to Drumnadrochit.

Aron, 39, said they had already begun planning their return next year.

He said: “We are actually putting together a list already of who we want to bring up next year for it. We are trying to work out which family members would be able to stick it or not.”

The event was also a family affair for Chris Andrew from Ardersier.

The 39-year-old, who works as a tarmac layer, danced the night away as he relished in Scotland’s Hogmanay traditions.

He said: “It is all about spending time with the family.

“The kids are a bit older now so we try to keep them out, let them enjoy the Scottish traditional music and everything it is about; being part of the Highlands.

“It is all about making memories. My boy plays the pipes and he keeps saying, ‘That’s what I want to be’, all the time.

‘It has been brilliant’

“It is so good; you’ve got people of so many different ages. It has been brilliant.”

Chris joked that his New Year resolution was to drink less and listen to more Scottish music.

Fiona Dolan travelled from Alness with her granddaughters to enjoy the evening’s festivities.

The 56-year-old church coordinator said: “I turned out because I have two 10-year-old grandaughters. It is great to come as a family.

“We were here last year, but I think for the kids the ceilidh is good. Rather than listening, they can get up and dance.

“I’m not a tourist, but I also think for tourists, it is quite fun. It gives it a bit of character.

