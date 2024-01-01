Inverness revellers ring in 2024 with ‘World’s Largest Ceilidh’

A huge party in Inverness saw crowds enjoy the “World’s Largest Ceilidh” to ring in 2024, at the Northern Meeting Park.

From first-time first footers to impromptu singing the event was deemed a success for organisers, and for the 5,000 people who attended the four-hour-long party.

A procession was led through the streets of the city to herald the start of the event at 8.30pm.

Headlining were Highland Fire – including singer Calum MacPhail and Sea Cousins from Horo.

Norrie MacIver, who sings as a solo artist and with Celtic supergroup Skipinnish, sang in both Gaelic and English to the crowd.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller brought in the bells with the crowd.

Seven minutes of fireworks at Inverness’ ‘World’s Largest Ceilidh’

Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton provided the backdrop to an incredible seven-minute-long firework display.

The crowd even held their own in an impromptu singing of Dolly Parton’s classic “Country Roads”.

Ceilidh dancing was also high on the agenda, with revellers enjoying a Strip the Willow and a Dashing White Sergeant as well as many other dances during the night.

Among the attendees was Kirstie Kearns, enjoying her first Hogmanay in the Highlands.

Originally from Inverness, the 48-year-old nurse grew up on the other side of the world in Australia.

Joined by three generations of her family, she welcomed the start of a New Year as part of her festive holidays.

Speaking to The P&J, Kirstie, who lives in Darwin, Australia, said she loved the atmosphere, despite the chill in the air.

She said: “We are over on holiday with three generations of our family.

“I was born here but grew up in Australia, so we come here every five years.

“I’ve never been up here for Hogmanay.

“I didn’t realise it would be quite this cold, but I love it. It is a great atmosphere.”

Kirstie says her hope for 2024 is to “have fun.”

Matt Procter was also enjoying his first Hogmanay in the Highland capital surrounded by family.

The 40-year-old moved from Essex to Drumnadrochit in March, with his wife and children, to begin a new life in the Highlands.

‘It is amazing’

Matt said the event helped them to celebrate the momentous occasion in style.

He said: “It is our first Hogmanay festival, so we thought we would come along and have a look.

“We said, what should we do to make it special as it is our first one so we thought why not come and see this, see what it is all about, have a boogie and learn to ceilidh dance. It is amazing.”

He said their aim for 2024 is to see more of the Scottish Highlands; their new backyard.

Joining Matt was his brother-in-law Aron Rayner, who also relocated with his family to Drumnadrochit.

Aron, 39, said they had already begun planning their return next year.

He said: “We are actually putting together a list already of who we want to bring up next year for it. We are trying to work out which family members would be able to stick it or not.”

The event was also a family affair for Chris Andrew from Ardersier.

The 39-year-old, who works as a tarmac layer, danced the night away as he relished in Scotland’s Hogmanay traditions.

He said: “It is all about spending time with the family.

“The kids are a bit older now so we try to keep them out, let them enjoy the Scottish traditional music and everything it is about; being part of the Highlands.

“It is all about making memories. My boy plays the pipes and he keeps saying, ‘That’s what I want to be’, all the time.

‘It has been brilliant’

“It is so good; you’ve got people of so many different ages. It has been brilliant.”

Chris joked that his New Year resolution was to drink less and listen to more Scottish music.

Fiona Dolan travelled from Alness with her granddaughters to enjoy the evening’s festivities.

The 56-year-old church coordinator said: “I turned out because I have two 10-year-old grandaughters. It is great to come as a family.

“We were here last year, but I think for the kids the ceilidh is good. Rather than listening, they can get up and dance.

“I’m not a tourist, but I also think for tourists, it is quite fun. It gives it a bit of character.