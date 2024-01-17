Man charged in connection with ‘serious assault’ in Inverness

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the ‘serious assault’ that took place in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Monday afternoon.

A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident, which occurred on Gilbert Street around 2:25pm.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, January 18.

Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance after an appeal was issued yesterday.

The incident shocked the Merkinch area of Inverness on Monday afternoon.

Gilbert Street was cordoned off for five hours with police officers remaining at the scene until around 7:30pm.

One resident told the P&J that he was getting ready for work when he heard a neighbour screaming outside.

A Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Gilbert Street in Inverness around 2.25pm on Monday, 15 January.

“One man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”