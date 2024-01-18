Six-figure drugs stash seized from flat in Inverness

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after drugs worth a six-figure sum were recovered from a flat in Inverness.

The Class B drugs worth £115,000 were seized after police executed a warrant at a property in Bailey Place yesterday.

Officers taking part in the “intelligence-led search” also seized more than £4,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and has been charged in connection with drug offences.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland said the recovery was “significant”.

Sergeant Michael Clark, of the violence reduction unit, said: “This is a significant seizure and highlights our dedication to removing illegal drugs from within our communities.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Members of the public play a vital role in the crackdown of unlawful substances and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to please contact us via 101, or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where anonymity can be maintained.”