Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen staff ‘sad and disappointed’ at news of the ‘surprising’ closure

A Marks & Spencer staff member has spoke of her “disappointment and sadness” at the closure of the flagship store in Aberdeen.

The part-time worker claims staff have been left surprised by the announcement after a period of strong sales and the store “breaking targets”.

Staff were informed of the news by the manager of the St Nicholas Street store via a Teams message and face-to-face meetings today.

M&S is to invest £15 million almost doubling the size of its Union Square branch, while closing the St Nicholas Street location.

Strong sales and beaten targets

Rumours had been circulating for years about the future of the store, which will close in 2025.

The food department worker, who does not want to be named, said the St Nicholas Street shop was the busiest they had seen it.

The worker said: “This seems so sudden, especially since we’ve been so busy and doing well with sales. Everything has been busy and not died down. It seems a bit out the blue.

“It’s the busiest I’ve seen it, especially for the two Christmases I’ve been there.

“We’ve beaten all targets so that’s why it’s been so surprising. Sales have been going really well.

“I’ve heard rumours about it closing since I started working there two years ago.

“But they had died down and put to one side so we kept reassuring customers we weren’t going anywhere.”

Staff have been assured that those holding permanent positions will be offered the chance to transfer.

Aberdeen favourite

The much-loved department store has been a popular mainstay since opening on St Nicholas Street in 1944.

It has been a traditional favourite for generations of Aberdonians.

But in recent years there has been mounting speculation over its future.

M&S launched a string of closures in 2021, resulting in 68 across the UK and sending alarm bells ringing in Aberdeen.

The worker said: “I’m disappointed and sad. I know there are two stores which are so close to each other but our one is different.

“We’ve got such regular customers who prefer our one instead of Union Square for various reasons.

“The building itself is a bit out of date and there’s been various problems but I think it could’ve been fixed and modernised.

“Most of the other staff members I’ve spoke to aren’t completely surprised because they’d also heard the rumours.

“But the main priority is the customers. We know they’ll be really worried about it and hurt they need to change their shopping.”

‘Abrupt’ message to staff

Another part-time worker, who also did not want to be named, described the announcement as “abrupt”.

They said: “I’m really upset about the closure. I think the way we found out was so abrupt.

“Although it’s been the topic of conversation for some time we saw it coming, just not like that.

“It’s a real shame for the customers who can’t access Union Square and it’ll have a big impact on Union Street.

“There is already nothing on Union Street and for it to lose such a big and well known company will affect it a great deal.”