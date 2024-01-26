The Traitors: How did the final work out for Inverness contestant Evie?

Inverness veterinary nurse Evie Morrison lost out in a dramatic final of The Traitors.

Evie fell at the first hurdle, being banished by the other players after suspicions were raised at the round table.

The 29-year-old Scottish SPCA made the final five on Thursday.

However, her hopes of winning the £95,150 prize were dashed after being banished during tonight’s final.

Evie voted to banish fellow contestant Andrew, however, she was outnumbered and voted off the show.

Addressing the group before she departed from the castle, she said: “I honestly can’t begin to describe how amazing this whole experience has been.

“I just think you are all fab. I’m so proud it was us five at the end and good luck.”

The Traitors proves a hit with viewers

Tonight’s result brings the curtain down on series two of the smash-hit BBC series which has captured millions of viewers across the country.

Portknockie took a starring role in the TV show that has gripped the nation, as the contestants took part in their final mission.

Over 40,000 people applied for their chance to feature on the show – presented by Claudia Winkleman – with just 22 lucky contestants making the cut.

Evie was one of two Inverness contestants to feature on this year’s series, joining Tracey, 58, a sonographer around the table.

Evie ‘proud of the game’ she played

Before the final, Evie said: “I’m actually really proud of the game that I’ve played so far. I do feel like I deserve it.

“I came up at the Round Table a few times for being quite quiet, but I think that is a pretty fair gameplay and it’s proved that it can get you to the end.

“So yes, very surreal to be in the final but also deserving.”

Traitors and faithfuls ‘battled it out’

Viewers have watched contestants battle it out to root out a cohort of mysterious Traitors without being ‘murdered’ in a bid to win the prize fund.

The Traitors has become one of the most talked-about shows; helping to put the tranquil area of the Highlands on the map.

The castle, located near Alness, became one of Scotland’s most searched-for attractions as season two got underway, prompting viewers to gin search of their own Highland getaway.