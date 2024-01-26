The Traitors: How did the final work out for Inverness contestant Evie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The Traitors: How did the final work out for Inverness contestant Evie?

The Highland Capital faithful was among five finalists on the hit BBC show.

By Michelle Henderson
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Evie, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors. Issue date: Tuesday January 2, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story Showbiz TheTraitors. Photo credit should read: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
Evie, a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness. Image: BBC One.

Inverness veterinary nurse Evie Morrison lost out in a dramatic final of The Traitors.

Evie fell at the first hurdle, being banished by the other players after suspicions were raised at the round table.

The 29-year-old Scottish SPCA made the final five on Thursday.

However, her hopes of winning the £95,150 prize were dashed after being banished during tonight’s final.

Evie voted to banish fellow contestant Andrew, however, she was outnumbered and voted off the show.

Addressing the group before she departed from the castle, she said: “I honestly can’t begin to describe how amazing this whole experience has been.

“I just think you are all fab. I’m so proud it was us five at the end and good luck.”

The Traitors proves a hit with viewers

Tonight’s result brings the curtain down on series two of the smash-hit BBC series which has captured millions of viewers across the country.

Portknockie took a starring role in the TV show that has gripped the nation, as the contestants took part in their final mission.

Over 40,000 people applied for their chance to feature on the show – presented by Claudia Winkleman – with just 22 lucky contestants making the cut.

Evie was one of two Inverness contestants to feature on this year’s series, joining Tracey, 58, a sonographer around the table.

Show host Claudia Winkleman and contestants in series two of The Traitors.
Show host Claudia Winkleman and contestants in series two of The Traitors. Image: Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Evie ‘proud of the game’ she played

Before the final, Evie said: “I’m actually really proud of the game that I’ve played so far. I do feel like I deserve it.

“I came up at the Round Table a few times for being quite quiet, but I think that is a pretty fair gameplay and it’s proved that it can get you to the end.
“So yes, very surreal to be in the final but also deserving.”

Traitors and faithfuls ‘battled it out’

Viewers have watched contestants battle it out to root out a cohort of mysterious Traitors without being ‘murdered’ in a bid to win the prize fund.

The Traitors has become one of the most talked-about shows; helping to put the tranquil area of the Highlands on the map.

The castle, located near Alness, became one of Scotland’s most searched-for attractions as season two got underway, prompting viewers to gin search of their own Highland getaway.

In love with The Traitors? Here are 6 Highland getaways if you’re a superfan of the BBC show

