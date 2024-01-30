Up Helly Aa: Flames soar into the cold Shetland night as thousands watch the famous burning of the galley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up Helly Aa: Flames soar into the cold Shetland night as thousands watch the famous burning of the galley

Thousands lined the streets near the burning site including BBC Springwatch's Kate Humble.

By Ross Hempseed

This year’s Up Helly Aa celebrations culminated in the iconic burning of the Viking galley, drawing a huge crowd out to witness the incredible spectacle.

It is arguably the most famous part of the Shetland fire festival, when nearly 1,000 torches are thrown onto the 30ft galley setting it ablaze.

Months of hard work have went into creating the centrepiece of the celebrations but many involved say it is their favourite part of the night.

To see it, to hear it, to smell it, go up in flames is an one-of-a-kind experience for eager visitors who come from across the world.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, before the galley can be torched, the Jarl squad along with 45 other squads march around the streets of Lerwick from the Town Hall down to the nearby playpark.

Thousands of people turned out to see the Guizer Jarl, Richard Moar, lead his squad and the procession along the route.

Before the procession began, the street lights were turned off, plunging the route into darkness.

The Viking galley burning at the end of Up helly Aa.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Then the torches were lit illuminating the chilly Shetland night sky and the atmosphere crackled with anticipation.

Hundreds of guizers (squad members) marched with their torches aloft through the streets before bringing the galley into the playpark.

Some were decked out in their traditional Viking costumes while others went a different route. You could see cows, penguins, and men dressed in women’s clothing, which add to the lightheartedness of the event.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There the galley was surrounded by the more than 1,000 guizers who then threw their torches onto the boat.

The loud roar and crackle along with the smells of the burning wood was very incredibly atmospheric.

‘The burning is its crowning glory’

The heat from the flames helped warm up the crowds, some having waited for hours out in the cold streets of Shetland for the burning to begin.

Kate Humble of BBC’s Springwatch was there on to see Up Helly Aa in Lerwick for the first time after being entranced by the one on Unst years ago.

She said: “You see stuff on social media and people tell you about it but actually to witness it yourself, you just can’t believe it.

Burning of the galley
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“For one, the thing that has been most wonderful is that it encapsulates everything I love about Shetland.

“This real strong sense of community, of tradition, of people coming together and doing something that is just a glorious spectacle.

“You can feel everybody is whipped up into the excitement of the night.”

She praised the amount of work and time that had gone into the costumes more by the guizers and the 30ft galley ship.

She said: “When you see it being towed pulled through the streets in all its glory, you think ‘How can anyone bear to burn it?’ but we have heard that the people who build it, the burning is its crowning glory. It literally goes up in a blaze of glory.”

