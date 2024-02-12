Inverness Caley Thistle’s breakfast club gives pupils extra time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Caley Thistle’s breakfast club gives pupils extra time

The community trust's pilot scheme is having a positive impact on children’s learning. 

By John Ross
A pilot scheme providing breakfast and after school clubs at three Inverness schools is proving a success in and out of the classroom.

The Scottish Football Association’s Extra Time project is being pioneered in the north by the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust.

So far, 93 pupils aged from five to 12 have attended sessions at Dalneigh, Merkinch or Bishop Eden’s primary schools.

Improved school attendance

The project started last year and feedback shows that schools are experiencing improved attendance, with fewer pupils turning up late.

Teachers also report that many pupils are more alert in class due to the new structure to the start of their day.

Another key benefit is that the built-in child care gives parents and guardians more flexibility for work commitments or in finding work.

The breakfast clubs run from 8am-9am when youngsters are served a healthy breakfast and enjoy activities such as football and board games.

The after-school clubs from 3pm-5pm involve a combination of physical activity, quiet zones and a healthy snack.

During the three-day February school break, the trust is holding a holiday camp for pupils from the three schools at Merkinch Primary.

Craig Masterton, the trust’s community development manager, said: “We are seeing real benefits of our engagement and learning lessons as we go along.

“These are lessons we can pass on to any other community trusts that wish to follow our lead.

“The attendance at the sessions suggest the children are enjoying their time with us and we are delighted that they are eating healthy foods.

“One pupil stood up at school assembly to let everyone know he had that morning at the breakfast club eaten the ‘breakfast of champions’ – a fresh fruit and yogurt combination.”

Making a difference in the community

The Extra Time project has seen the community development team employ two new members of staff, including an education development officer to oversee and evaluate the programmes.

Craig added: “We hope to use the experiences of this pilot scheme as part of a wider scheme to make a real difference in our community.

“We believe the benefits will be felt across the whole household and intend to capture this data more comprehensively in the coming months.”

The youngsters also enjoy activities at the clubs

Rhona MacCormick, head teacher at Dalneigh Primary, said the breakfast and after-school clubs are very popular with pupils.

“The breakfast club is a great start to the day and pupils comment on how ready they are to learn when school starts.

“Teachers have also commented on the difference they see in children’s readiness to  start to learn.

“We feel so lucky to have this opportunity.”

Jillian Kean, head teacher at Merkinch Primary, added: “Our children and families benefit from a very popular free breakfast club and a growing after school club.

“A healthy and encouraging start to the day has a positive impact on our children’s learning.

“Not only do our children enjoy a healthy breakfast and a super end to the day, they also learn from the positive role models who lead these activities.”

Last year the trust provided 60 hours of free football coaching and 1,460 free meals during its summer programmes.

The community team welcomed a record number of 1,317 participants at 17 venues.

