Inverness 'No suspicious circumstances' surrounding death of man on train tracks near Inverness The man, who was in his 60s, died following an incident on the Far North line last week. By Bailey Moreton February 26 2024, 4:33 pm

There are 'no suspicious circumstances' surrounding the death of man on train tracks near Inverness, police have confirmed. The male, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead after being found near Clachnaharry, west of the city, early on the morning of February 21. Train services between Inverness and Dingwall were cancelled as emergency services arrived on the scene, and a police investigation was launched. Clachnaharry crossing on the morning of the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. British Transport Police (BTP) have since confirmed they are not treating the incident as suspicious. A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Officers were called to the line near Inverness railway station at around 7.20am on Wednesday (21 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers could be seen patrolling the area around Clachnaharry crossing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. "The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal." Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens
