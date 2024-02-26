‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding death of man on train tracks near Inverness

There are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the death of man on train tracks near Inverness, police have confirmed.

The male, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead after being found near Clachnaharry, west of the city, early on the morning of February 21.

Train services between Inverness and Dingwall were cancelled as emergency services arrived on the scene, and a police investigation was launched.

British Transport Police (BTP) have since confirmed they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Officers were called to the line near Inverness railway station at around 7.20am on Wednesday (21 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”