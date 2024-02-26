‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding death of man on train tracks near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding death of man on train tracks near Inverness

The man, who was in his 60s, died following an incident on the Far North line last week.

By Bailey Moreton
Officers and railway staff descended on the scene this morning.
Both police and Network Rail staff were on the scene of the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

There are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the death of man on train tracks near Inverness, police have confirmed.

The male, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead after being found near Clachnaharry, west of the city, early on the morning of February 21.

Train services between Inverness and Dingwall were cancelled as emergency services arrived on the scene, and a police investigation was launched.

Clachnaharry crossing.
Clachnaharry crossing on the morning of the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

British Transport Police (BTP) have since confirmed they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Officers were called to the line near Inverness railway station at around 7.20am on Wednesday (21 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Train death
Officers could be seen patrolling the area around Clachnaharry crossing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a callous conman and a danger dog attack
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child who had absconded. Picture shows; Stephen Dick. N/A. Supplied by David Love / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
Sarah Ferguson and Duncan Henderson pictured with their son Luke.
Neighbours slam 'dreadful' floodlights plan for Inverness tennis courts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Screenshot of B9177 from Google Maps
Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash
Image: DC Thomson.
Update: Missing Inverness man traced 'safe and well'
Train death
Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens
Russell Crowe is set to perform in Inverness this summer. Image: Rocco Spaziani/UPI/Shutterstock
Russell Crowe confirms Inverness gig as Gladiator star invited to meet Lovat Fraser relatives

Conversation