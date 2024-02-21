Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens

Paramedics also attended on the tracks but unfortunately a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Graham Fleming
Train death
Officers could be seen patrolling the area around Clachnaharry crossing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A person has died following an incident on the Far North train line this morning.

British Transport Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to tracks near Inverness train station at around 7.20am.

All services were cancelled between Inverness and Dingwall as emergency services descended on the scene.

Officers and railway staff descended on the scene this morning.
Both police and Network Rail staff are at the scene of the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sadly a person was pronounced dead.

The line has since reopened and an investigation has been launched.

Investigation launched into Inverness railway death

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Inverness railway station at around 7.20am today (21 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clachnaharry crossing.
Clachnaharry crossing this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The circumstances leading up to the incident are currently under investigation.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson also said: “We received a call at 07:06 to attend an incident on the train.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

