Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens

A person has died following an incident on the Far North train line this morning.

British Transport Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to tracks near Inverness train station at around 7.20am.

All services were cancelled between Inverness and Dingwall as emergency services descended on the scene.

Sadly a person was pronounced dead.

The line has since reopened and an investigation has been launched.

Investigation launched into Inverness railway death

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Inverness railway station at around 7.20am today (21 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances leading up to the incident are currently under investigation.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson also said: “We received a call at 07:06 to attend an incident on the train.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”