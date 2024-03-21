Young Farmers’ overwintering event returns to Quoybrae

Young Farmers from the Caithness region are set to compete in the overwintering competition at Quoybrae Mart next month.

The annual show and sale, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts, will take place on Monday April 1 alongside the sale of 900 store cattle.

A total of 16 calves (10 heifers and 6 bullocks) from 10 exhibitors will be forward for the event sponsored by AH Mackay, West Greenland.

The show will commence at 9am when judged by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farm, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly.

At last year’s event, the champion was a 506kg Limousin bullock from Lyndsey Dunnet, Linkmoor, which sold for £1,800 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.