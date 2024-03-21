Young Farmers’ overwintering event returns to Quoybrae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Young Farmers’ overwintering event returns to Quoybrae

The event will take place on April 1 alongside the sale of 900 store cattle.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.

Young Farmers from the Caithness region are set to compete in the overwintering competition at Quoybrae Mart next month.

The annual show and sale, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts, will take place on Monday April 1 alongside the sale of 900 store cattle.

A total of 16 calves (10 heifers and 6 bullocks) from 10 exhibitors will be forward for the event sponsored by AH Mackay, West Greenland.

The show will commence at 9am when judged by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farm, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly.

At last year’s event, the champion was a 506kg Limousin bullock from Lyndsey Dunnet, Linkmoor, which sold for £1,800 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

More from Farming

Annabelle Bargeton, 4, and Eva Wallace, 4, help to launch Hide & Sheep to mark the society's anniversary.
Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.
Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open
From left, George Low (ODAYFC), Nicola Tait (NFUS Orkney Branch), Jennifer Alexander (Orkney Auction Mart), Lindzi Williamson (Williamsons), Cameron Stout (Orkney Rocks Choir) and Alison Rich (OADS).
Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI
Fergus Forbes, left, with his reserve champion, judge David Wright, and Adam Mackillop, right, with the home-bred and overall champion. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Nairn JAC members lead the way at Dingwall overwintering
Balgownie and Balgownie Rentals was based from Inverurie.
Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration
SSEN is set to complete a £20 billion upgrade to network infrastructure between now and 2030.
Farmers and landowners urged to act over SSEN infrastructure upgrades
LAND REFORM: The Scottish Tenant Farmers Association has welcomed the planned legislation.
Tenant farmers to benefit from Land Reform Bill
Flying the flag for the north: From left, Tracey Creighton, Denis O’Neill, Megan Innes, Steven Innes and Susan MacKenzie. Front, Lucy Barg and Maureen Innes.
Borderway UK Dairy Expo: Scottish breeders triumph
There’s weaker demand for land and a supply increase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Land prices set to slow as more farmers sell off units
Scotland's former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing says many in his constituency are concerned.
Fergus Ewing MSP: Give locals real say in national park creation