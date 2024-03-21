15-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Inverness.

15-year-old Niamh Wharry was last seen this morning and reported missing to police earlier today.

She is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build with long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing light grey joggers and a brown hoody.

According to a Facebook post by Nic Robson: “She does not have a phone with her and has not been in contact with any known contacts.

“She has connections to the Edinburgh, Tain and Ullapool areas.”

He added: “If you see her please ring 101 immediately and do not approach her.

“Any information at all may help.”

It’s understood Niamh is a Tain Army Cadet and appeals have also been shared from the 1st Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace her.”