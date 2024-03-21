Inverness 15-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness Niamh Wharry was last seen this morning and has connections to Edinburgh, Tain and Ullapool. By Bailey Moreton March 21 2024, 5:54 pm March 21 2024, 5:54 pm Share 15-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6409975/missing-teen-niamh-wharry-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Niamh Wharry, 15, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Nic Robson/Facebook A teenage girl has been reported missing from Inverness. 15-year-old Niamh Wharry was last seen this morning and reported missing to police earlier today. She is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build with long dark hair. When last seen, she was wearing light grey joggers and a brown hoody. Enquiries are ongoing to find Inverness teen Niamh Wharry who was last seen in Inverness on Thursday morning. Image: Nic Robson/Facebook According to a Facebook post by Nic Robson: “She does not have a phone with her and has not been in contact with any known contacts. “She has connections to the Edinburgh, Tain and Ullapool areas.” He added: “If you see her please ring 101 immediately and do not approach her. “Any information at all may help.” It’s understood Niamh is a Tain Army Cadet and appeals have also been shared from the 1st Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace her.”
