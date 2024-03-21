15-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

15-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness

Niamh Wharry was last seen this morning and has connections to Edinburgh, Tain and Ullapool.

By Bailey Moreton
Niamh Wharry, 15, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Nic Robson/Facebook
Niamh Wharry, 15, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Nic Robson/Facebook

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Inverness.

15-year-old Niamh Wharry was last seen this morning and reported missing to police earlier today.

She is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build with long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing light grey joggers and a brown hoody.

Enquiries are ongoing to find Inverness teen Niamh Wharry who was last seen in Inverness on Thursday morning. Image: Nic Robson/Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Nic Robson: “She does not have a phone with her and has not been in contact with any known contacts.

“She has connections to the Edinburgh, Tain and Ullapool areas.”

He added: “If you see her please ring 101 immediately and do not approach her.

“Any information at all may help.”

It’s understood Niamh is a Tain Army Cadet and appeals have also been shared from the 1st Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace her.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
'A different level of welcome': Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness teenager strayed into 'dark world' of sick images
'The most compelling evidence yet' of Nessie? Image: The Cryptid Factor Podcast
New images are 'the most compelling evidence yet' of Loch Ness monster's existence
Birch cafe opened today on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'A passion project': Melbourne-inspired Birch café opens on Inverness High Street
Cafe 1668 got its brush with television fame when BBC crews showed up to film. Image: Cafe 1668/Facebook
Inverness cafe in the limelight as BBC films TV show at venue
Police were on patrol on High Street in Inverness on Sunday at around 12:30am. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Dangerous' Subaru driver almost hit police officers in Inverness
Glasgow, Scotland; April 13th 2019: The entrance and coat of arms on the wall of the High Court of Justiciary. ; Shutterstock ID 1383278471; 20d7f809-aeef-47b0-9402-61fff947cdc2
Trial date set for Inverness policeman accused of rapes in Stornoway
Inverness sheriff court
Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit
Police were called to a crash between a moped driver and a VW vehicle in Inverness
Moped rider, 57, in hospital following crash in Inverness

Conversation