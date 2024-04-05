Gangsters, presidents, billionaires and movie celebs: Inverness private chef lifts lid on life with the stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gangsters, presidents, billionaires and movie celebs: Inverness private chef lifts lid on life with the stars

In a career spanning decades and continents, James Steele said the highlight was working for Terry Wogan.

By Bailey Moreton
James Steele has worked as a private chef for many famous faces. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
James Steele has worked as a private chef for many famous faces. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

For Inverness-born private chef James Steele, the world was his kitchen.

After training at Inverness Technical College, James jetted off to Canada to work at a luxury hotel.

From there, his resume reads like a rock star’s diary. A stint at a fancy hotel in London, then the Bahamas. Then a VIP club in Russia.

There were a couple of jobs working at Balmoral Castle.

Then a year spent cruising the Caribbean and Mediterranean on the yacht of billionaire Christopher Matthews.

Throughout his time as a chef, James Steele has worked for everyone from movie stars to royalty.

But the year he spent working for a Russian gangster was particularly memorable.

Inverness private chef and his Russian gangster boss

The Moscow club attracted a catalogue of characters, rich, powerful and famous.

James Steele recalled one night in a Moscow hotel, when he was having drinks with an American journalist, who asked where he worked.

After James told him, the journalist warned: “Be careful that club is run by one of the most notorious gangsters in Moscow.

James said: “I know, he’s my boss. I just kept my head down.'”

It was a unique environment. There were metal detectors at the entrance way to the club and the kitchen.

James Steele was working at a VIP club in Moscow when Russian President Boris Yeltsin (right) walked in. Image: PA

One tense night, a swarm of burly men in suits came in to search the club.

Thirty minutes later, Russian President Boris Yeltsin walked in.

He said: “I saw him from a distance, I mainly fed his bodyguards.

But he had something ridiculous like a ham and cheese toastie, and his bodyguards just had a steak.

“But you could see they’ve got a rifle the length of their body. And they’ve also got shoulder guns.”

After years in hotels, James Steele becomes private chef to the stars

Working for billionaire Christopher Matthews saw James Steele take a pivot in his career.

After years working as a chef in hotels on several continents, he spent a decade cooking food in the homes of the rich and famous, working as a private chef.

James Steele met a number of famous faces during his career, including singer Peter Andre, pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Some of his high-profile diners include actor Sienna Miller, actor and model Cara Delevingne and television presenter Eamonn Holmes.

But the highlight of his whirlwind career was the time he spent with the late, great,  radio host Sir Terry Wogan.

James Steele spent a year working as private chef to Sir Terry Wogan

After being connected by a mutual acquaintance, James Steele started working for Terry Wogan as a private chef, both at his home in Maidenhead and his house in rural southern France.

The genial radio host “knew his food,” James says, with seafood being his favourite. Scallops, lobster and langoustines, while Beef Wellington was also a popular request.

James Steele said he became friends with the radio host over his year of working for him.

James Steele spent a year working as a private chef for Sir Terry Wogan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “He’s in his pyjamas, he said ‘Helen’s not down for another hour, go and open a bottle of wine and come and have a blether with me’.

“He says, ‘Jim, it’s Terry and Helen, relax, make yourself at home. You can have a Coca-Cola if you like. Sit down. I sat watching the football with him in his crocs. You couldn’t make it up.

“What a gem”.

James Steele said it hit him hard when Sir Terry Wogan died in 2016.

He said: “He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever come across. A family man, a beautiful family. All he did for charity… A fantastic sense of humour, just a lovely person. A joy to be in his company”.

Inverness private chef James Steele
Inverness private James Steele treasures this handwritten note from Sir Terry Wogan. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

James Steele has kept various mementos from throughout his career. One of his most treasured is a signed note Sir Terry Wogan wrote, thanking him for his cooking and company.

He said: “He was a gentleman. That reference he wrote me brings a tear to my eye”.

Conversation