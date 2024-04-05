Port of Cromarty Firth notches up 750 rig visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Port of Cromarty Firth notches up 750 rig visits

Well-Safe Defender's arrival also coincides with the north harbour's 50th year as a trust-run business.

By Keith Findlay
Well-Safe Defender arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Well-Safe Defender arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Morrison Media

Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) has reached a new milestone with the return of a giant semi-submersible vessel, Well-Safe Defender.

The massive structure is 308ft long and 206ft high.

Her arrival is the 750th oil rig visit for the deep, sheltered waters of the North Sea inlet.

Previously named WilPhoenix, the huge vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance and repair works in the firth following a North Sea decommissioning project.

It comes about a year after she had left the Highland port for well plugging and abandonment work on the Trees and Chestnut fields in a contract with Spirit Energy.

Well plug and abandonment operations on the Well-Safe Defender.
Well plugging and abandonment operations on the Well-Safe Defender. Image: Well-Safe Solutions

Port of Cromarty Firth has supported Scotland’s oil and gas industry from the start

The Cromarty Firth has been a leading location for inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) work on semi-submersible and jack-up rigs since the early years of the North Sea oil boom in the 1970s.

Its latest milestone comes in year when PoCF is celebrating its 50th year as a trust port.

We are proud of the part we have played and continue to play in supporting North Sea energy industries and encouraging economic activity in the area.”

PoCF chief Executive, Bob Buskie, said: “The firth has long been recognised throughout Europe and further afield as key location for IRM projects as this 750th rig visit to the area underlines.

"Half a century on from our establishment as a trust port, we are proud of the part we have played and continue to play in supporting North Sea energy industries and encouraging economic activity in the area."

‘World-class; engineering skills

He added: “People and companies in the supply chain around the firth also have every reason to be proud.

“The engineering skills local workers have are world-class and the firms operating here have provided a hub of activity – creating employment opportunities and benefiting the Highland economy.”

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie.
Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie.

The port’s key role in the North Sea oil and gas industry stretches back to February 1978, when the first drilling rig, Transworld 78, arrived in the firth.

Transworld 58, which spent 33 days there in the same year, is believed to have produced the North Sea’s first oil. Later renamed the North Sea Pioneer, the rig returned to the firth to undergo further IRM projects in 1984 and 1988.

Well-Safe Defender in the Cromarty Firth.
Well-Safe Defender in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Defender is owned and operated by Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions, which acquired the rig from Awilco Drilling in 2022.

Neil Ferguson, operations director, Well-Safe Solutions, said: “We’re thrilled to be the 750th vessel to use the port. Preparation is key to any project of this scale, and we’re thankful for the collaboration and support of the PoCF team throughout the rig’s stay.

“Well-Safe Solutions is now under way with regularly scheduled maintenance and repair works ahead of our next well decommissioning campaign, using the excellent facilities at the port.”

Conversation