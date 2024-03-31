Inverness Inverness man William Ogilvy missing Police believe he has links to the Black Isle, Moray and Perthshire. By Bailey Moreton March 31 2024, 10:29 am March 31 2024, 10:29 am Share Inverness man William Ogilvy missing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6418323/inverness-man-missing/ Copy Link 0 comment Missing Inverness man William Ogilvy. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland Inverness man William Ogilvy has been reported missing. The 27-year-old is believed to have links the Black Isle, Moray and Perthshire. William is described as being 6ft 1in, well built with long brown hair. Police are looking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing man William Ogilvy. Image: Police Scotland Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing the Inverness man. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 with incident reference PS-20240330-2615.
