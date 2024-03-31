Inverness man William Ogilvy missing

Inverness man William Ogilvy has been reported missing.

The 27-year-old is believed to have links the Black Isle, Moray and Perthshire.

William is described as being 6ft 1in, well built with long brown hair.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing the Inverness man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 with incident reference PS-20240330-2615.