Singing support worker from Aberdeen who stalked colleague struck off

Douglas Boal has been removed from the social work register after he bombarded a co-worker with videos and attempted to form friendships with “vulnerable service users.”

By Alberto Lejarraga
Douglas Boal admitted stalking his co-worker at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Photo of Douglas outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Boal admitted stalking his co-worker at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen support worker has been struck off after he stalked a female colleague by bombarding her with dozens of videos of him singing.

Douglas Boal appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year on a stalking charge after sending a co-worker dozens of YouTube videos of him singing and playing instruments.

Despite repeatedly being told to cease his behaviour – which lasted for more than a month – the 61-year-old continued bombarding her with his musical clips, sending 23 in just one evening.

Boal, who was employed by Lifeways Living Ambition at the time, took things a step further and confessed he was in love with her.

He also told her he would be a “good friend, unlike most men” and “wouldn’t be a sex pest”.

He admitted his inappropriate behaviour and was fined £320 by Sheriff Ian Wallace on April 2, 2023.

One year on, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now removed Boal’s license.

Singing support worker has licence removed

The SSSC argued his “fitness to practice is impaired” following his behaviour.

In a report, they state that he engaged in a course of conduct which caused his co-worker “fear or alarm by repeatedly and persistently sending her unwanted text messages and emails”.

Douglas Boal outside court last year. Image: DC Thomson

They said that he had failed “to show any insight, regret or apology” over his actions, failed to reflect on the impact his behaviour had on others, and failed to “meaningfully engage with the SSSC” during its investigation process.

Boal also ‘breached professional boundaries’ with vulnerable service users

The SSSC further reported two “inappropriate” behaviours that led to Boal’s licence removal.

It was found that he contacted two former “vulnerable service users” after leaving his support worker job.

Boal sent a letter to the female user asking her to contact him on his personal phone and told her she was “one of his best friends.”

He also sent a letter to the male user asking him to call him on his personal mobile number and gave him his home address.

The SSSC said that by contacting them he “breached professional boundaries which are in place to protect both workers and service users.”

SSSC’s decision reads: “Overall, your behaviour is serious, and you have failed to show insight or regret for your actions or the effect your actions may have had on the victims involved.

“Your behaviour fell below the standards expected of a social services worker.”

The SSSC said it had considered other sanctions, but that none were adequate enough to address the serious nature of his behaviour

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as
it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the
continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the
SSSC as the regulator of the profession,” they concluded.

