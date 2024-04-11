Inverness residents furious at Highland Council for allowing Apprentice Boys of Derry march

The Highland Council’s announcement of a parade taking place in Inverness has sparked outrage among residents.

An Apprentice Boys of Derry march will take place across the streets of the Highland Capital in the afternoon of Saturday, April 20.

Organised by the City of Inverness Campsie Club, the parade will be joined by approximately 300 people.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689.”

The post announcing the march on the council’s Facebook has been subject to heavy criticism.

Several Inverness residents have asked for the event to be called off, citing Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to block an Orange Order parade in Stonehaven last month.

The march will lead to the closure of several roads in the city between 2:45pm and 4:30pm, including Victoria Drive, Crown Drive, Crown Road, Eastgate, High Street, Bridge Street, Castle Road, Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens, Haugh Road.

Highland Council criticised over Apprentice Boys of Derry parade

Highland Council’s Facebook has been flooded with hundreds of comments against the celebration of the march.

Many users have described the event as a “disgrace” while asking the council to call it off.

Donny McIntyre said: “These marches are nothing but the promotion of sectarianism and bigotry, which has no place in a modern Scotland. The councillors should reconsider.”

Louise Innes wrote: “There is no need for this nonsense in Inverness! Why does the council allow this?”

Greg Shand argued Inverness should follow the steps of Stonehaven stating the Aberdeenshire town “set the precedent for blocking orange marches.”

On a similar line, John Ross said: “If Stonehaven can cancel surely Inverness can too.”

Dianne Pallett called the decision an “absolute disgrace,” saying the march has “nothing to do with Inverness.”

Meanwhile, Martin MacLeod said: “This kind of sectarianism should have nothing to do with a progressive Highland society.”

Another resident against the parade asked the council how much tax money will be spent in the event.

“Disgraceful Highland Council. And how much of council taxpayers’ money is this costing?” said Caroline Thomson.

Inverness residents criticise Highland Council’s ‘secrecy’

Many people in the comments asked the council why it was being so secretive in relation to the parade.

The council’s post did not mention what organisation is behind the march, and just stated: “a parade taking place in Inverness will affect various streets in the area.”

Melanie Meecham asked: “What is the march representing. Please respond quickly so we can make decisions on attendance.”

Joni Phippin asked the council why they were being “so secretive”

Meanwhile, Fraser Mills said: “A decent council would have the courage to mention what the parade is for.”

Out of the nearly 300 comments reacting to the post, less than five people were in favour of the march.

One of them, David Brady, said: “Can’t wait! Nothing beats celebrating a bit of culture. Great news and thanks to the Highland Council for facilitating it.”

And Kevin Paterson described the march as: “an old but beautiful parade.”

Apprentice Boys of Derry say march is simply a celebration of ‘history and culture’

William Moore, Apprentice Boys Of Derry general secretary, has told the Press and Journal their parade is just a celebration of “their history and culture.”

The spokesman said: “The City of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club has been holding an annual parade in Inverness since the club opened 10 years ago.

“There has never been trouble at the parade which consists of a few hundred members. The event creates very little disruption and concludes after a short walk through the city centre.

“The people who describe the parade as a hate march really need to reflect on their own level of respect for other cultures and traditions.

He continued: “The parade is simply members of the association commemorating and celebrating their history and culture.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The notification process for the parade was dealt with according to the requirements of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and our scheme of delegation.

“Details of the parade route were sent to Police Scotland, Roads, and local members for consultation and no objections were received. The organisers were advised that there was no objection to their application and the parade could go ahead.”