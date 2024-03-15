Stonehaven businesses and residents relieved as Orange Order parade appeal is rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven businesses and residents relieved as Orange Order parade appeal is rejected

Aberdeen Sheriff Court dealt a final blow to the controversial group today by refusing to allow a march to take place tomorrow.

By Ross Hempseed
Stonehaven residents say they are relieved Aberdeen Sheriff Court rejected the Order's appeal but are still anxious about members descending on the town 
Stonehaven residents say they are relieved Aberdeen Sheriff Court rejected the Order's appeal but are still anxious about members descending on the town 

Stonehaven residents and businesses have spoken of their relief after a court rejected a last-minute appeal by the Orange Order to allow a parade to take place at the weekend.

For weeks, the town has been embroiled in a battle to keep the controversial Order from marching through the streets.

The parade was to celebrate the opening of a new Orange Lodge in Stonehaven, but Aberdeenshire Council voted unanimously to block it from going ahead.

Prominent members of the Orange Order William Henry and David Walters outside Aberdeen Sherriff Court earlier today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The ordeal has brought the small seaside town into the spotlight, with the majority of residents against such a parade.

Many local businesses were threatening to close on March 16 in protest if it had been allowed to go ahead.

Despite no march tomorrow, an event to mark the opening of the new lodge will go ahead as planned at the town hall.

The Order confirmed the “same numbers” will be travelling to Stonehaven as planned on marching in the parade.

Tonight, The Press and Journal was in Stonehaven to speak to business owners and residents – who said they were relieved Aberdeen Sheriff Court rejected the Order’s appeal but are still anxious about members descending on the town

Orange Walk through Stonehaven will NOT go ahead

Some business owners said their plans for opening tomorrow are ‘up in the air’ given today’s decision.

Other shops like Bucket & Spade will close for the day, while several takeaways, including the Carron Fish Bar, KVT Fried Chicken and Meydan’s confirmed they will  open their doors.

One local business owner had decided, before the Orange Order debacle, that he would trial Sunday openings coming into the spring and summer.

Therefore he has decided to close his doors tomorrow, but acknowledged there was no link to the Orange Order descending on the town.

He said: “We are just trying to be a business in Stonehaven.”

Laminated leaflets are circulating in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking to one resident who has lived in Stonehaven his whole life, he said the parade would have caused “nothing but trouble”.

He added: “I was planning to stay away from the centre if the march was going ahead. People don’t want to see it [Orange Walk] in Stonehaven.

“I’ve lived here all my days and have never seen anything like this.”

Despite the parade being called off, he says he will still keep away due to the busloads of people the Order are planning to take to Stonehaven for the lodge opening.

Another resident also said she would be keeping away.

She said: “There will be so many folks kicking about, so I will be staying well away from the town centre.”

The Orange Walk planned for Stonehaven has been blocked by an Aberdeen judge. Image: Shutterstock.

A high-street worker said: “It’s made a lot of people unhappy.

“While it’s not been a big talking point with people who come into the store, I’ve read a lot online about it.”

A worker at Lazio Pizza on Market Square said the parade could have really hurt Stonehaven.

He said: “A lot of places were planning to close because of the walk tomorrow and that would have really affected Stonehaven.”

‘I hope everything will go along peacefully’

Local councillor Wendy Agnew said she is “delighted” with the outcome, saying it proved how important it was for the people of Stonehaven to stand up and use their voice.

She was on the committee that initially blocked the parade from taking place.

Stonehaven Town Hall will be the home of Stonehaven Orange Lodge.
Stonehaven Town Hall will host the Orange Lodge opening on March 16. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “I was convinced in my reasons for refusal were sound, so I am relieved and delighted for the people of Stonehaven.

“There has been anxiety in the town since this was advertised.”

On the issue of businesses opening, Ms Agnew says she “understands” why some will choose either to open or to remain closed.

She added: “We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. I hope everything will go along peacefully, but I do understand businesses who say ‘no we are still closing’ and there is no problem with that – they know their own business.”

Orange Order leader stunned that procession ban was not overturned – and claims campaign against group is ‘hate crime’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council confirms no other council housing is affected by Raac
Bus driver Allan Thomson, who was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen bus driver found guilty of deliberately driving over pensioner
An Orange walk
Stonehaven Orange walk banned as appeal rejected in court
5
Policeman carries batton preparing to knock down a door in the Headland Court area, Aberdeen.
Man, 21, arrested over human trafficking in Aberdeen
The Station Hotel in Portsoy is on the market for offers starting at £500,000
Couple selling Portsoy hotel that's loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders
Raffles and Bob the donkeys in the snow
Turriff donkey heartbroken after death of long-term companion finds new forever friend
Sheena Hickey and Chris Webster are concerned about plans for a new substation, like this one at Rothienorman, being built near their home at Fetteresso Forest. Image: Kirstie Topp/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Locals turn out to hear about plans to bulldoze Fetteresso Forest to build 'substation…
Young girl staring at a mobile phone.
'Fantastic move' or risk to pupil's safety? Readers react to Peterhead Academy mobile phone…
A stagecoach bus
Stagecoach quash rumours of two-hour wait between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh buses as service set…
Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Keith gran 'shocked' to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions