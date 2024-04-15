£2 tickets on sale as FlixBus launches in the Highlands

FlixBus is expanding into the Highlands, with Inverness and Aviemore set to be added to its network.

The German bus company will add the stops, as well as one in Pitlochry, starting April 25.

The company expanded to Aberdeen in January 2023.

It already runs to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

As part of the rollout, £2 tickets are being sold on routes throughout the UK in Scotland, England and Wales.

FlixBus has partnered with McGill’s Bus Group to run the service.

FlixBus expanding quickly since launching three years ago

The German bus company started running in the UK with its official launch in April 2021.

FlixBus aims to make coach travel more affordable and environmentally friendly and .

Managing Director of FlixBus UK Andreas Schorling has said previously the company is part of a “green revolution happening in the UK coach market.”

He said in a statement: “Our mission is to become the best-loved coach brand in the country, with the largest network to provide our reliable services to as many passengers as possible.”

The company is part of the wider Flix group, which runs travel in 43 countries to over 5,500 destinations.

Tickets can be bought for some routes at £2 on the FlixBus website and app.

NEC card holders, including YoungScot, can travel for free on the busses.

The offer is available from April 15 until April 21, on journeys up until May 12.

To book tickets with FlixBus, visit their website.