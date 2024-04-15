£2 tickets on sale as FlixBus launches in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2 tickets on sale as FlixBus launches in the Highlands

The German bus company is marking the expansion with the special offer - adding two north stops to its network.

By Bailey Moreton
FlixBus is soon set to run to Inverness, Aviemore and Pitlochry. Image: FlixBus
FlixBus is expanding into the Highlands, with Inverness and Aviemore set to be added to its network.

The German bus company will add the stops, as well as one in Pitlochry, starting April 25.

The company expanded to Aberdeen in January 2023.

It already runs to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

As part of the rollout, £2 tickets are being sold on routes throughout the UK in Scotland, England and Wales.

FlixBus has partnered with McGill’s Bus Group to run the service.

FlixBus expanding quickly since launching three years ago

The German bus company started running in the UK with its official launch in April 2021.

FlixBus aims to make coach travel more affordable and environmentally friendly and .

Managing Director of FlixBus UK Andreas Schorling has said previously the company is part of a “green revolution happening in the UK coach market.”

He said in a statement: “Our mission is to become the best-loved coach brand in the country, with the largest network to provide our reliable services to as many passengers as possible.”

The German bus company FlixBus will be running the new service. Image: FlixBus.

The company is part of the wider Flix group, which runs travel in 43 countries to over 5,500 destinations.

Tickets can be bought for some routes at £2 on the FlixBus website and app.

NEC card holders, including YoungScot, can travel for free on the busses.

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling.
The offer is available from April 15 until April 21, on journeys up until May 12.

To book tickets with FlixBus, visit their website.

