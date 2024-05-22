All you need to know about the multi-million pound Inverness Castle tourism project

Inverness Castle is undergoing a major make-over to turn it into a world class tourist attraction in the heart of the city.

Locals and visitors have witnessed the painstaking transformation of the landmark and esplanade gardens from their previous function as home to a prison and criminal courts.

Soon it will be the Inverness Castle Experience, an interactive attraction where stories of the past, present and future will celebrate the ‘Spirit of the Highlands’.

Here’s what you need to know about the project.

When will the revamped Inverness Castle be open?

Construction work started in April 2022 and is expected to be completed in December 2024.

The fit out contract is due for completion by April 2025. The new-look castle should be open to the public in the summer of 2025.

It is predicted it will attract around 500,000 visitors a year.

What will people see inside?

Visitors to the castle and its grounds will step into an immersive adventure and interactive experience where innovation meets the Highland tradition of storytelling.

People will be guided through the south tower by a seanchaidh (storyteller).

Along the way they will hear tales about the Highlands, its landscape, culture, heritage and people.

Content and themes have been crowd-sourced from individuals and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

In all, almost 600 stories have been submitted.

The north tower ‘Ceilidh Rooms’ includes the Runrig exhibition, recognising the band’s impact on the area’s cultural scene over the past half century.

It will also highlight the contribution of musicians to the culture of the Highlands.

In addition, the north tower will house the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

This arts project has involved stitching groups from communities across the area.

More than 660 stitchers created 57 panels that will become a visual canvas of how they have interpreted the Spirit of the Highlands.

A new universally-accessible viewing platform is being created in the south tower.

It will provide visitors with views across Inverness and down the Great Glen.

Will there be a café?

A café/ restaurant and shop will be in the new link building.

This feature will connect the former courthouse in the south tower and previous prison building in the north tower.

Menus will be inspired by the Spirit of the Highlands theme and will change seasonally.

What are Inverness Castle’s opening hours?

The castle experience’s initial core opening hours will be 9.30am- 5.30pm each day of the year, except Christmas Day.

This can be extended if there is demand for evening access.

The café/restaurant will be open to all visitors from 9.30am-10.30pm on normal operating days.

Will I have to pay?

Admission charges, yet to be decided, will be applied for entry into the Stories of the Highlands’ experience in the south tower and the Ceilidh Rooms, Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands and viewing platform experiences in the north tower.

One ticket will allow visitor access to all four experiences between 9.30am-5.30pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

Access to all other areas of the Inverness Castle Experience will be free.

Who is designing the exhibitions?

Mather & Co was appointed the project’s exhibition content design partner in 2021.

The company has helped design some of the world’s most successful exhibitions, visitor attractions, tours and museums.

These include the Gretna Green Experience; Downton Abbey – The Exhibition; The Ultimate Lap at the Silverstone Experience; The Royal Mint Experience; and the R&A World of Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Senior staff from Spider Entertainment have also joined the project.

They have worked with major organisations including Merlin Entertainments, Continuum Attractions, Silverstone, Center Parcs and ITV, and with visitor attractions such as Sea Life Centres, Legoland, Mary King’s Close, Spinnaker Tower, Woburn Abbey Safari Park and Golf Club and The Emirates Cable Car.

Will it be environmentally-friendly?

The castle and nearby Town House will be supplied with renewable energy via heat pumps from a new energy centre in Castle Street.

This will significantly reduce the operational carbon consumption of both buildings, contributing to net zero targets.

The building will be a gateway to the redeveloped castle, with improved pedestrian access from Castle Street and Castle Wynd.

What does all this cost and who is paying for it?

The construction cost of the project is more than £22.8 million and the total budget is nearly £36 million.

The Inverness Castle project is part of the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

This is an initiative supported by the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Funding includes £13,264,077 from the Scottish Government and £100,000 from the UK Government.

Highland Council’s contribution is £9,800,000 plus borrowing of £5,755,454.

In addition, there is £2 million from HIE, a Scottish Government grant of £4,635,923 and £350,000 from Historic Environment Scotland.

The £4.4 million energy centre is funded by the UK Government Levelling Up Fund.