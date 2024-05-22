Brilliant or ridiculous? Move to close an Inverness street to let kids play gets mixed response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Brilliant or ridiculous? Move to close an Inverness street to let kids play gets mixed response

Organisers of a pioneering play street project want to make it a monthly event.

By John Ross
Charles Street was closed to allow children to play in last year's pilot.
Kids playing in the street was a common sight generations ago. But could it work in Inverness now on a regular basis?

Press and Journal readers have had their say after we highlighted a move in the Crown area of the city to make it a monthly event.

A pilot project was held last year when the city’s Charles Street was closed to vehicles for two hours and given over to children playing.

More playing out?

Response to the trial prompted organisers to submit an application to Highland Council for 12 sessions on the first Sunday of each month.

It is hoped the first of these could be held in July.

The move follows the success of the Playing Out movement which began in Bristol in 2009.

There are now more than 1,500 play street projects involving over 90 local authorities across the UK.

Children playing during the pilot Play Street on Charles Street in Inverness last year.
A pilot Play Street event was held on Charles Street in Inverness last year.

Our readers have responded to the Crown plans, with many in favour of the idea.

Dawn Durbin said it is a “brilliant idea”, adding “children can play with their ride- on-cars and scooters without a worry.”

Mandy Beeston also supports the initiative: “We always played on the street as a kid.

“Our parents knew where we were and that we were safe. Bring it back I say.”

‘I miss the sound of kids playing outside’

Anastasia Devlin said she also played in the street as a kid.

“Yes there were cars. Kids got out the way and cars slowed down to pass. You know mutual respect of the road.

“I actually miss the sound of kids playing outside. I like hearing happiness and joy.”

Helen Smith said similar schemes are needed in other parts of Inverness too.

And Elizabeth Merchant added: “We played on those roads all the time and drivers knew to watch for children.

“I don’t remember ever hearing of an accident.”

Children playing in the street with one drawing on the sidewalk in chalk.
Chalk drawings were among the activities during the play street event. Image Katie Noble

But others feel it is not up their street.

Casey Dylan called it a “ridiculous idea” and suggested children should just use play parks.

“Which are specifically designed for kids to play in safely instead of teaching them to play on the roads which will lead to accidents if they choose the wrong ones to play on.

“Even decades ago it was kinda stupid, but at least there were far less cars and far more common sense.”

John Stowe is also not a fan.

“Just keep kids off the roads, teach them to respect the danger.

Kids playing in the street ‘is a concern’

“(Do) they really expect a young child to differentiate between what roads they can play on and at what times?”

Morag M Morrison is thinking along similar lines.

“Surely it’s a concern that kids playing on the street during their allotted time one day run out into the road when it’s open to traffic?”

Chris Tilney makes a point succinctly: “Public roads are for the public to travel on. Parks are for kids to play.”

Emily Williams, one of the organisers of the Play Street pilot.
Emily Williams was one of the organisers of the Inverness Play Street pilot. Image Katie Noble Photography

Bob Dewan believes it to be a “dumb idea” that will lead to confusion.

“And probably accidents with unnecessary injuries to people who got the time/day/street wrong and play in the wrong street at the wrong time by mistake.

“Let’s wait until folk have mastered the art of putting the correct bin out on the correct day.”

Susan Foster has another reason for opposing the scheme.

“Sadly, it seems, so many children today are not being taught how to live in an adult world but the world is being infantilised for them.

‘There’s no quiet anywhere’

“I can’t think of anything more awful than sitting in my garden listening to people’s kids constantly screeching, arguing, racing around on bikes on the pavements and roads.

“Then their parents shouting at them to don’t do/do this that and the other.

“There is far too much of children taking over adult spaces and not being taught the manners of how to use them to the point there’s no quiet anywhere.”

Conversation