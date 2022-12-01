Christmas dinner wraps and turkey tacos: Tuck into these festive dishes – and more – at this Inverness street food event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas dinner wraps and turkey tacos: Tuck into these festive dishes – and more – at this Inverness street food event

By Karla Sinclair
December 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 3:59 pm
A street food dish by The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A street food dish by The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

If you go down to River Ness this weekend, you’re sure of a big surprise. Well, that is if you’re by the Cathedral – and are feeling parched.

The Highland Food & Drink Trail will be donning a festive twist from tomorrow to Sunday to get local foodies in the spirit of Christmas.

Based on the trail’s designated Street Food Zone, five vendors will be dishing out a series of creative and tempting dishes, a lot of which take influence from traditional festive ingredients.

The Highland Food & Drink Trail Street Food Zone is based on Ness Walk. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The vendors include Ollie’s Pops, Oregano, Whisk on Wheels, Blazin Pizza, and The RedShank.

What street food is on offer?

For those of you passing the Highland Food & Drink Trail craving nothing other than classic Christmas Day dinner foods, then each business has got you covered.

Inverness street food firm Blazin Pizza will be dishing out its latest creation, The Crimbo.

It comprises Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesiano regiano, turkey, sage and onion stuffing, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce, and extra virgin olive oil.

The pizza is approximately 12 inches in diameter and is freshly cooked in the team’s Italian wood-fired, stone oven.

Ollie’s Pops owner Bruce Warrington has ensured his menu is full of festive specials, ranging from seasoned turkey fries and loaded roast potatoes to Chesnut risotto and grilled Brussels sprouts.

But best of all, there is a turkey taco featuring pulled turkey, rocket, stuffing, cranberry, and sour cream inside a soft shell taco.

Oregano’s festive hot dog is sure to gown a treat among locals. Image: Oregano.

A Bailey’s cheesecake is also available if you would like to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Speaking of sweet, Oregano is serving Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows, while the menu of Whisk on Wheels includes winter bakes.

Other notable dishes available include The Redshank’s turkey burger and gravy dip, the Christmas Dinner toasted wrap by Whisk on Wheels, and Oregano’s festive hot dog.

The menus in full

Ollie’s Pops

Whisk on Wheels

Oregano

Blazin Pizza

The RedShank

Opening times

Oregano, Blazin Pizza, and The Redshank are open from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The opening hours of Ollie’s Pops are noon to 3pm on Friday, and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

As for Whisk on Wheels, run by the owners of well-loved Inverness cafe Whisk Away, customers can grab a bite to eat from the team from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Price points

Food and drink prices have been a commonly discussed topic when it comes to Christmas Markets – particularly in 2022 given the cost of living crisis.

Overall, the cost of the food on offer at the Inverness street food event this weekend is £4 to £11. This does not include the addition of toppings.

The drinks prices range from £2 to £4.

Announcing the event on social media, trail founder Douglas Hardie wrote: “Our first Festive Street Food weekend starts this Friday [tomorrow].

Douglas Hardie, founder of the Highland Food & Drink Trail. Image: JasperImage.

“Five amazing food trucks, with special festive menus, twinkly lights, and some brilliant buskers to get you in the mood for Christmas!”

The prices stated above are relevant to Ollie’s Pops, Blazin Pizza, and Oregano alone. Whisk on Wheels and The Redshank have not included dish prices in their menus online.

