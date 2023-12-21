Mental health ‘college’ in Eastgate centre can’t open after bombshell £17k bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Mental health ‘college’ in Eastgate centre can’t open after bombshell £17k bill

The charity has launched a fundraiser to help with the costs of safety work in the old Argos unit.

By John Ross
Donna Booth (centre) with peer supporters. at the college's opening Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Donna Booth (centre) with peer supporters. at the college's opening Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new centre to help with mental health could remain closed for months at a critical time after being hit with an unexpected bill.

The first Discovery College in the Highlands, in the old Argos unit in the Eastgate Centre, held a formal launch in in September.

Led by mental health charity Centred Scotland, the Inverness facility planned to offer online and face-to-face courses and peer support.

It was gearing up for a busy pre-Christmas period helping people dealing with isolation, loneliness and stress.

Why is the Discovery College shut?

But it has since closed with the charity having to find a substantial amount of funding due to “ever-escalating costs and unexpected setbacks”.

This includes a £17,000 bill for additional fire safety equipment ahead of  building inspectors issuing the college’s completion certificate.

Donna Booth, Centred’s learning and resilience manager, said: “It is above and beyond anything we expected to have to do.

“It will mean a potential delay of several months before we can open.”

The Discovery College has started a fundraising drive, but the closure comes at a particularly bad time.

The college is housed in the former Argos strore in the Eastgate Centre Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We rely completely on grant funding, fundraising and donations and are extremely grateful for the support we’ve had so far”, says Ms Booth.

“We don’t have the funds at the moment to cover this final cost.

“Mental Health is at crisis point across the Highlands and winter is particularly bad, especially in the run up to Christmas and the period after when loneliness, money worries and stress reach a peak.

“It was our hope to be open very shortly after our launch in September so that we could provide a full range of services over winter and in to a new year.”

‘People are struggling’

She said the charity has been approached by many health services and others looking to use the college.

“Our peer supporters are regularly approached in the community by people who are struggling and want to know when we will be open.

“It has been disheartening to have to say, ‘not quite yet’.”

Online service are continuing, as well as in-person sessions in Caithness and soon in Fort William.

If the money was available, the required works could be completed in January and the centre re-opened almost immediately after that.

Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw says it is disappopinting the college is not open. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Booth added: “Every penny raised on our fundraising page will go directly to getting the Discovery College finished and opened as soon as possible.

“It will help us to make a significant difference of the people of Inverness and the Highlands at a time when the need has never been greater.”

Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw said: “At the start of this year, we welcomed Centred into Eastgate free of charge as we believe it would be a great use for the space whilst supporting a great charity providing tremendous services.

“Where requested, we have supported the team as much as possible.

Working to get the college opened

“While they’ve encountered delays in securing approval for their opening, our commitment to their cause remains.

“It is massively disappointing for us also that they have been as yet unable to open.

“However our support remains as before and we will continue to work with Centred to get this great service opened.”

In October it was revealed Centred was  making cuts due to a £400,000 deficit.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Ian Fergusson (senior partner) with office of the year team members Ross MacDonald, Gregor Simpson, Neil Calder and Jon Thomson.
Commercial property: Shepherd's Inverness team take 'bragging rights'
Global Energy Group chairman Roy MacGregor.
Exclusive: Global Energy Group hits energy transition 'watershed' amid surging sales
Hamish Moir from Inverness captured this incredible image of the Icelandic volcano eruption. Image: Hamish Moir
Inverness man shares dramatic experience of erupting volcano in Iceland
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Trains from Aberdeen to Inverness cancelled
A9 dualling
A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish…
The construction firm entered liquidation following a lack of recovery from Covid. Image: Highland Timber Construction/LinkedIn
Jobs lost as Inverness construction firm enters liquidation
Eastfield Way car park in Inverness
£50,000 cocaine courier's shiny bag caught the attention of police
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 14th May '20 A very quiet Inverness High Street yesterday (Thursday). McDonald's restaurant still shut on Inverness High Street.
Crowd of 50 watched as man resisted police outside Inverness McDonald's
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Inverness Justice Centre
Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months

Conversation