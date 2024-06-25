Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is keeping the Inverness Panasonic Store thriving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is keeping the Inverness Panasonic Store thriving

One of Inverness city centre's longest-serving businesses has had plenty of challenges to deal with over the years.

Michael Freeman has been involved with the Panasonic Store since 2001. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Are you old enough to remember when a decent-sized TV weighed more than seven stone?

If not, you won’t remember a time when the Panasonic Store was not a fixture in the heart of Inverness either.

The outlet opened its doors in December 2001 and has had no shortage of challenges since then.

The rise of internet shopping. The sharp decline of the high street. A global financial crash.

And more recently, a once-in-a-century pandemic immediately followed by a cost-of-living crisis.

Even Academy Street, where the Panasonic store has called home for nearly 23 years, is currently at a crossroads of its own.

Panasonic Store’s 23 years in Inverness

A lot has changed since 2001.

But store owner Michael Freeman has been there every step of the way.

He initially joined as manager, working for original owner Graham Begg.

When his boss and mentor retired in 2012, Michael became the owner himself.

Taking that leap was uneasy, knowing that the buck stopped with him.

But looking back now, Michael wishes he’d done it sooner.

Some of the TVs on sale at the Panasonic Store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re in a really good place now, the company is growing.

“It is a challenge. High street shopping has changed and people can now shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week online.

“But what you cannot get online is that real human interaction. I feel that is very much what people still want.

“It takes that bit of extra effort to shop local. But we really appreciate customers making that effort and we tell every single person who comes in that we value that.”

The expansion of the Panasonic Store

If you haven’t been through the door for a while, what’s on the other side might surprise you.

That’s because in 2019 the store struck a deal with Euronics, a major player in Europe’s electronics market.

It meant that in addition to the TVs, hi-fis and other audio equipment, it was able to branch into a different market entirely.

It’s no longer purely just Panasonic being sold.

And you’ll find a range of white goods like washing machines, fridge freezers and ovens.

Changing the local perception that it’s not just about TVs is another challenge – but a quick look at the firm’s reviews suggests they haven’t missed a beat since the switch.

Things look a bit different inside the Panasonic Store since it struck a deal with Euronics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Michael, again, puts that down to the human touch.

He said: “So many aspects of shopping are being dehumanised.

“It’s almost to the point where you can’t talk to anyone anymore. You have to go into a chat box.

“We’re the polar opposite of that.

“People often ask me what business I’m in. And it’s not the electrical retail trade.

“We’re in the business of people. Without that, there isn’t a business.”

The future on Academy Street

The Academy Street saga remains a big concern for Michael, 51, and his team.

Highland Council’s plan to drastically reduce the amount of traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare would have a big impact on how accessible the business is.

And going from 8,000 cars a day passing the shop window to 2,000 would also make them considerably less visible.

Michael said: “We’re not against change. Academy Street needs to be improved, there is no doubt about that.

“But it must not come at the cost of footfall and people entering the city centre.

The future of Academy Street is still up in the air.

“We have a bit of a challenge ahead of us there. Those little extra hurdles could impact or jeopardise the success of the city.

“And I don’t just mean our business. We are in a bit of unknown territory.”

Michael is optimistic about the general direction of the city centre though, particularly on his end of Academy Street.

And given the Panasonic Store’s resilient track record, the smart money is on them finding a way to thrive regardless of who ultimately wins the council’s tug-of-war.

Michael added: “I just want to keep it going. We’re 23 years in and there’ll be another 23 still to go surely.”

Conversation