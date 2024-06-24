‘We’ve had princes and kings come through the door’: The successes and challenges of Grahams of Inverness

David Traill considers himself not just the owner of a successful Inverness business but the custodian of a historic brand.

Grahams of Inverness is one of Scotland’s oldest businesses and has been a fixture of the city centre since 1857.

Its reputation for quality and service in the country sports field makes it a go-to supplier to everyone from royalty and the super-rich to the weekend angler.

Shop thrives amid changing shopping trends

Grahams is the only surviving specialist business of its kind in Inverness and continues to thrive despite changing shopping trends.

David and his wife Kate bought the renowned fishing tackle, clothing and gun shop in 2008, serving an eclectic customer base.

Estates owned by Scotland’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen are Grahams clients.

Royal estates including Balmoral, and those owned by the Qatari Royal family in Inverness-shire, also turn to the Castle Street business to kit them out.

But as David says: “We’ve had princes and kings come through the door, but also lads that come in on a Friday afternoon for a couple of tubs of worms”.

He continues: “They are just as important, perhaps even more so, as they are the guys we see every week.

“That’s always been the success of Grahams. Yes, we have some very deep-pocketed customers who are important to us.

“But equally there is the crofter who needs a rifle to keep stags off the grazing. Everyone is treated the same.”

‘We’ve had a lot of challenges over the years’

Businesses like Grahams have had to adapt to changing attitudes towards the pursuits they support.

“Country sports in general have had a lot of challenges thrown at us over the years”, said David.

“But we’re still here because we are incredibly resilient.

“There are mental health benefits of getting out in the fresh air. Sporting pursuits are social and bring communities together.

“No matter what challenges are presented to country sports, the benefits far outweigh the negatives.”

Having a vast stock of clothing and equipment in store remains important to customers. They could be spending £700 on a jacket or £3,000 on a set of binoculars and they want to see and touch the product first.

“When they are spending that amount we want to make sure it’s going to be right for them”, says David.

“It’s not always the case that the most expensive product is best for the customer.

“It’s about presenting them with a few options to help them make an informed choice.”

New customers, and more to come

Having said that, the development of the company’s website has also been integral to its success since the pandemic.

“While we will always be a bricks and mortar store, the website has become incredibly important.

“We sell all over the UK and as far away as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.”

Like others, website traffic has replaced footfall which has fallen in recent years, although Grahams has seen a growing new market developing.

Traditionally a spring, autumn and winter business, cruise ship visitors coming to Inverness have increased summer trade.

That is set to increase with the redevelopment of Inverness Castle into a major tourism attraction that is set to open next year.

“The castle development is incredibly exciting, not just for Castle Street.

“An attraction that brings in 500,000 visitors is something Inverness has been lacking.

“It’s exciting, but we have to make sure businesses react to the changes it will bring and make the most of it.”

The castle project and other major proposals for the area in the renewables sector and the green freeport, expected to create thousands of jobs, means David has a “glass half full” perspective of the city’s future.

He believes investment should be made to attract more working-age people and their families to the area, rather than projects such as Highland Council’s proposals for Academy Street.

Businesses need to be listened to

“We should be preparing for a boom in renewables. We have an ageing population and need investment to bring people and families back to the Highlands so their children are in the schools.

“Then they are spending money and everyone benefits.

“That’s where I think the focus should be rather than worrying about cycle lanes.

“We have to listen more to people with skin in the game as we are here for the long term.”

Long-term investment is a concept Grahams and its customers are familiar with.

For many, the high-end clothing and equipment are “aspirational”, but in keeping with another trend.

“Grahams is not disposable fashion”, says David. “If someone comes in and buys a Schoffel or Fjallraven jacket you don’t see them next year because they don’t need another one.

“There is a lot of talk now about fast fashion and how bad it is for the environment.

“That is something we can say, hand on heart, we are not involved in.”

Historic business name to live on

So after 167 years in existence, the Grahams name is set to live on for some time yet.

“We’re niche. And unlike the US where big stores like Target and Wallmart get involved in shooting and fishing, fortunately Tescos don’t here. That’s a saving grace.

“Hopefully we will be here for many more years to come and then someone else will be the custodians.

“We just want to leave the business in as good a position as we possibly can.”

