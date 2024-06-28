‘We’re going to miss it dearly’: Emotional customers say final goodbye to Inverness Shoe Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re going to miss it dearly’: Emotional customers say final goodbye to Inverness Shoe Zone

The popular High Street shop has closed its doors.

customer at shoe zone Inverness
The last customers at Shoe Zone in Inverness told the Press and Journal they are "sad" to see the High Street shop closing. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Shoe Zone in Inverness has closed its doors for the last time.

The popular shoe shop was a stalwart on the High Street and is understood to have been in business for at least two decades.

Today, the store’s last customers told The Press and Journal how “sad” they were to see it go.

The Shoe Zone store in Inverness has closed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

 

Hundreds of closing down signs appeared in the Inverness store earlier this year. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Blanche Kean has been a customer at Shoe Zone for many years and describes it as “the best shoe shop that there is.”

“It’s a shame that it is closing. I’m also going to miss the staff as they are all really nice,” said the 75-year-old.

Blanche Kean said “it’s a shame” Shoe Zone is closing. Image: Alberto Lejarraga DC Thomson

Chloe Johnston, 26, shared her memories of buying shoes at Shoe Zone as a child.

She said: “It’s been a part of Inverness for a very long time, so it’s quite sad to see it closing.

“I remember when I was growing up and my friends and I would buy shoes at Shoe Zone, it was the classic place to buy your kids’ shoes.”

customer at shoe zone Inverness
Chloe Johnston has been buying shoes at Shoe Zone since she was a child. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Inverness native continued: “It’s been on the High Street for years and we’re going to miss it dearly.”

Meanwhile, 76-year-old Gillian Gordon was also sad to see it closing.

Gillian Gordon told The P&J she loves Shoe Zone. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She said: “I’m very sad, I’ve been buying here for years.

“I don’t believe in buying the brand, I buy what I like, and Shoe Zone is what I love.”

The nearest Shoe Zone store is now 85 miles away in Dundee; although it is also set to close at some point this year.

The second-closest store is 91 miles away in Peterhead.

It follows the closure of several Shoe Zone stores over the last two years, including Elgin in January 2023.

Shoe Zone shocked customers when ‘closing down sale’ signs appeared in the shop in February.

Is Shoe Zone closing a sign that Inverness High Street is dying?

The closure was said to be a symptom of the dying High Street – however, our tracker shows that despite the challenges, Inverness stacks up well against other Scottish cities.

Our report showed an overall increase in the number of occupied units across the city centre.

Shoe Zone has been approached for comment.

Conversation