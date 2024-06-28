‘We’re going to miss it dearly’: Emotional customers say final goodbye to Inverness Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone in Inverness has closed its doors for the last time.

The popular shoe shop was a stalwart on the High Street and is understood to have been in business for at least two decades.

Today, the store’s last customers told The Press and Journal how “sad” they were to see it go.

Blanche Kean has been a customer at Shoe Zone for many years and describes it as “the best shoe shop that there is.”

“It’s a shame that it is closing. I’m also going to miss the staff as they are all really nice,” said the 75-year-old.

Chloe Johnston, 26, shared her memories of buying shoes at Shoe Zone as a child.

She said: “It’s been a part of Inverness for a very long time, so it’s quite sad to see it closing.

“I remember when I was growing up and my friends and I would buy shoes at Shoe Zone, it was the classic place to buy your kids’ shoes.”

The Inverness native continued: “It’s been on the High Street for years and we’re going to miss it dearly.”

Meanwhile, 76-year-old Gillian Gordon was also sad to see it closing.

She said: “I’m very sad, I’ve been buying here for years.

“I don’t believe in buying the brand, I buy what I like, and Shoe Zone is what I love.”

The nearest Shoe Zone store is now 85 miles away in Dundee; although it is also set to close at some point this year.

The second-closest store is 91 miles away in Peterhead.

It follows the closure of several Shoe Zone stores over the last two years, including Elgin in January 2023.

Shoe Zone shocked customers when ‘closing down sale’ signs appeared in the shop in February.

Is Shoe Zone closing a sign that Inverness High Street is dying?

The closure was said to be a symptom of the dying High Street – however, our tracker shows that despite the challenges, Inverness stacks up well against other Scottish cities.

Our report showed an overall increase in the number of occupied units across the city centre.

Shoe Zone has been approached for comment.