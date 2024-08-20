‘We’ve never been so busy’: The family kilt business that has served film stars and royalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’ve never been so busy’: The family kilt business that has served film stars and royalty

From Charlton Heston to Madonna's wedding guests, they've all had the Chisholms treatment.

Ian Chisholm at the business set up by his parents in 1956. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Ian Chisholm at the business set up by his parents in 1956. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By John Ross

Fashion comes and goes but demand for traditional Highland Dress is as strong as ever.

For nearly 70 years Ian Chisholm and his family have ensured everyone from wedding guests to film stars and royalty have been properly kitted out.

The business continues to grow and is perfectly placed to benefit from an expected surge of interest in all things Highland when the redeveloped Inverness Castle opens as a major tourist attraction.

Family firm selling kilts to the stars

Chisholms Highland Dress has been operating in the shadow of the city’s main landmark since 1956.

Ian’s parents, Duncan and Charlotte, started the operation that grew into one of Scotland’s best-known kiltmaking businesses.

Duncan’s uncle, Sgt Major Willie Chisholm, was master kiltmaker to the Cameron Highlanders at their Inverness barracks.

The company supplied many leading Scottish entertainers, including Jimmy Logan, the Alexander Brothers, Calum Kennedy and Andy Stewart.

Chisholms staff Alastair Robinson, Ian Chisholm, Lorraine Robinson and Heather MacLeod. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It later attracted an international clientele, including dancer Wayne Sleep and Hollywood film star Charlton Heston.

Heston, who had family links to Beauly and was friends of the then Lovat Fraser clan chief, was measured for a kilt at the Castle Street premises.

But, recalls Ian, the Ben Hur star appeared at an event in New York wearing the traditional outfit the wrong way round (ie pleats at the front) and had to make a hasty exit to fix the error.

Grateful clients around the world

Ian, now managing director and owner, started in the family business as a 10-year-old unpaid message boy before joining officially in 1966.

He worked alongside brothers Duncan, now retired, and the late Alan who went on to open a shop in Elgin.

Over the years he has helped design and make kilts for customers from toddlers to a 98-year-old.

A file on his desk brims with messages from grateful clients around the world and press cuttings about some more famous customers.

Ian Chisholm says business is as good as ever. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chisholms provided kilts for some guests at Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s wedding at Skibo Castle.

At the request of a tabloid newspaper, Ian also helped make a special kilt for the couple’s four-month-old son Rocco who was christened in Dornoch Cathedral.

TV presenter Timmy Mallett also enjoyed Chisholm’s customer service and the firm supplied kilts for the BFG film that was partly shot in the Highlands.

This year, Swiss chef Andreas Caminada, known for being the youngest three-star chef in Europe, and German model and influencer Caro Duar were measured for kilts during the making of a TV show in Scotland.

More kiltmakers needed to keep up with demand

In addition, the business has served members of the royal family, many Highland estates and numerous pipe bands at home and abroad, as well as those seeking kilts for weddings and other special events.

“We’ve been very fortunate with customers”, says Ian. “We get a lot of business through word-of-mouth.

“But we have always stuck to the finest quality materials and tailoring. That makes the beauty of the kilt.

“It’s very much still in demand. I thought a number of years ago it was bound to peak, but no. We’ve never been so busy.”

The business has adapted to changing trends including trousers and waistcoasts becoming more popular. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The number of orders is such that deliveries of new kilts that previously took four weeks now take four months.

Ian hopes to add to the five kiltmakers among the 10-strong staff in the business to keep pace.

That demand is likely to increase when the £36 million castle redevelopment, which Ian can see progress daily from his window across the road, opens to the public.

The attraction will feature Highland folklore and traditions, making a kiltmaker just yards away an obvious port of call.

Adapting to changing trends

“It will make a big difference. Many people came in here and could see the castle but couldn’t visit because it was a court.

“I think it will be good for the city and all the traders should benefit from it.

“It’s right on our doorstep and will bring in a lot more people I would say.”

While traditional Highland dress is still a big seller, the business has adapted to changes in style.

Tartan trews have become more popular and younger customers tend to prefer brighter and more colourful kilts.

The business is well placed to benefit from the nearby castle refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomosn

Chisholms has also created its own tartan – the Pride of the Highlands – as well as bespoke designs for individuals.

“Rather than going for traditional tartan, many are going for more colorations and we have made special tartans for them from their own design”, Ian says.

“The older generation tend to be very traditional. Grandparents or parents buying a kilt for an 18th or 21st birthday sometimes want the family tartan.

“But it’s something the person is going to have for a lifetime so you have to be sure it’s something they like.”

‘I’m still thoroughly enjoying working’

Now 78, Ian continues to enjoy working, but has thought of taking a step back.

However, with the next generation of Chisholms busy with other careers, there is a chance he will be the last family link to the business.

“The great thing is that I’m still thoroughly enjoying it.

“And as long as I’m still able and fit I’d like to continue.”

Conversation