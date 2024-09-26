Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with ‘the worst building in Inverness’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with ‘the worst building in Inverness’?

1960s Upper Bridge Street is seen as an eyesore blocking the city's main landmark.

By John Ross
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team

The opening of Inverness Castle as a major tourist attraction next year after a multi-million pound refurbishment presents the city with an ugly problem.

Below the upgraded landmark is Upper Bridge Street, a row of 1960s buildings many consider an eyesore.

One senior councillor describes the concrete blocks as the “worst building in Inverness”.

What would you like to see happen? Let us know in the comments.

Spoiling the impact of the new castle

Highland Council can’t afford to redevelop or demolish the buildings just now.

Some in the city fear they could spoil the impact of the new-look £36 million castle.

Nearby Inverness Town House also underwent a £7.4 million make-over.

The council bought the Upper Bridge Street buildings in a £5.2 million deal in July 2018.

Their redevelopment remains a long-term aspiration of the council and it is continuing to try to find public and private funding.

Many people think the buildings will spoil the impact of the castle and the newly-upgraded Town House.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Malcolm Macleod, the council’s assistant chief executive for place, said the latest estimates for redevelopment are between £25-45 million.

He said: “It is definitely part of our long-term thinking.

“But it is not something that is currently in any capital programme funding stream.

“The key thing for the council is it’s in our ownership. We make an income from that at the moment.

“So it’s quite difficult to give up that opportunity without having the public or private sector put money into it.”

‘It destroys the whole view’

The council’s city leader Ian Brown is keen for something to be done.

“Personally, we can’t leave it as it is with the castle coming on stream.

“It destroys the whole view. It’s the worst building in Inverness.

“At the minimum, I’d like to see it painted. But I’d be happy to knock it down.

“However, that’s not an option at the moment, it comes down to finances.”

City leader Ian Brown says he would like to demolish the Upper Bridge Street buildings

We asked some local businesses what they thought should happen to the buildings.

Hugh Nicol, who runs the Riverside Gallery in Bank Street, suggests removing the upper level and creating an open air café above the Bridge Street shops.

“To me it should be brought down and it’s ripe for a flat roof with an open garden.

“People could be sitting there, looking out over the river and without obstructing the view of the castle.”

‘Buildings are an eyesore’

Morag MacCallum, who works in the Judith Glue jewellery shop in Bridge Street, supports the idea of an outdoor café.

“These buildings are a bit of an eyesore. It would be nice if they weren’t there.”

Guglielmo Ricci, manager at the Whisky Shop in Bridge Street, said the castle is the primary tourist attraction in the city.

“It would be ideal to get rid of the buildings, if it ever happens. But I know this has been going on for many years.

“It should be rebuilt, but on a lower level to make the castle more visible.

“At the moment it’s basically wasted space, so use it for businesses or eventually knock it down.

“A garden would be a good attraction if we get a good summer.”

Ryan MacBain describes the buildings as ‘big grey boxes’. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ryan MacBain, who works in the James Pringle Weavers shop in Bridge Street, described the buildings as “big grey boxes”.

He agreed a food outlet offering local produce would be an attraction.

“It could be something nice if done right. At the moment it goes right in front of the castle.

“It wasn’t the best before, but fewer people cared before the castle was being turned into a tourist attraction.”

Contentious topic

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the Inverness Castle Experience will create a visitor attraction of national significance.

“The future of Upper Bridge Street has been a contentious topic for as long as any of us can remember.

“With the castle opening in 2025 it becomes even more important to address.

“The current building is not in keeping with the rest of Inverness and blocks views to the castle from many vantage points.”

Colin Marr says the building is not in keeping with the rest of Inverness

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Omar Aziz and Station News. Inverness. Dale Haslam/DCT Media
Shop worker scarred in bottle attack says he holds no grudge against thug who…
Inverness
Inverness casting call: What locals need to do to have best chance of appearing…
Inverness Campus is going to see some big changes. Image: HIE
Inverness planning: Hotel and 'commercial space' among major new development in the pipeline for…
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the A96 today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness motorists face gridlock due A96 incident
A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot
Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022.
Carbisdale Castle: owner with £10 million vision for historic landmark puts it back on…
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
Inverness.
Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
Tony proposed to Rebecca on Saturday's show. Image: STV/ The Voice UK
Celebrity judges left in tears as Inverness choirmaster proposes on The Voice

Conversation