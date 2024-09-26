Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with ‘the worst building in Inverness’?

The opening of Inverness Castle as a major tourist attraction next year after a multi-million pound refurbishment presents the city with an ugly problem.

Below the upgraded landmark is Upper Bridge Street, a row of 1960s buildings many consider an eyesore.

One senior councillor describes the concrete blocks as the “worst building in Inverness”.

Spoiling the impact of the new castle

Highland Council can’t afford to redevelop or demolish the buildings just now.

Some in the city fear they could spoil the impact of the new-look £36 million castle.

Nearby Inverness Town House also underwent a £7.4 million make-over.

The council bought the Upper Bridge Street buildings in a £5.2 million deal in July 2018.

Their redevelopment remains a long-term aspiration of the council and it is continuing to try to find public and private funding.

Malcolm Macleod, the council’s assistant chief executive for place, said the latest estimates for redevelopment are between £25-45 million.

He said: “It is definitely part of our long-term thinking.

“But it is not something that is currently in any capital programme funding stream.

“The key thing for the council is it’s in our ownership. We make an income from that at the moment.

“So it’s quite difficult to give up that opportunity without having the public or private sector put money into it.”

‘It destroys the whole view’

The council’s city leader Ian Brown is keen for something to be done.

“Personally, we can’t leave it as it is with the castle coming on stream.

“It destroys the whole view. It’s the worst building in Inverness.

“At the minimum, I’d like to see it painted. But I’d be happy to knock it down.

“However, that’s not an option at the moment, it comes down to finances.”

We asked some local businesses what they thought should happen to the buildings.

Hugh Nicol, who runs the Riverside Gallery in Bank Street, suggests removing the upper level and creating an open air café above the Bridge Street shops.

“To me it should be brought down and it’s ripe for a flat roof with an open garden.

“People could be sitting there, looking out over the river and without obstructing the view of the castle.”

‘Buildings are an eyesore’

Morag MacCallum, who works in the Judith Glue jewellery shop in Bridge Street, supports the idea of an outdoor café.

“These buildings are a bit of an eyesore. It would be nice if they weren’t there.”

Guglielmo Ricci, manager at the Whisky Shop in Bridge Street, said the castle is the primary tourist attraction in the city.

“It would be ideal to get rid of the buildings, if it ever happens. But I know this has been going on for many years.

“It should be rebuilt, but on a lower level to make the castle more visible.

“At the moment it’s basically wasted space, so use it for businesses or eventually knock it down.

“A garden would be a good attraction if we get a good summer.”

Ryan MacBain, who works in the James Pringle Weavers shop in Bridge Street, described the buildings as “big grey boxes”.

He agreed a food outlet offering local produce would be an attraction.

“It could be something nice if done right. At the moment it goes right in front of the castle.

“It wasn’t the best before, but fewer people cared before the castle was being turned into a tourist attraction.”

Contentious topic

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the Inverness Castle Experience will create a visitor attraction of national significance.

“The future of Upper Bridge Street has been a contentious topic for as long as any of us can remember.

“With the castle opening in 2025 it becomes even more important to address.

“The current building is not in keeping with the rest of Inverness and blocks views to the castle from many vantage points.”

