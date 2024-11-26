Hogmanay 2024: Four ways to celebrate in Inverness after Highland Fling cancelled

Highlanders will celebrate the start of 2025 a bit differently this year after Inverness’s annual Hogmanay spectacular was cancelled.

The city’s Red Hot Highland Fling has been axed due to limited access and “increased costings.”

The news has left many in Inverness and the surrounding areas scratching their heads over how to bring in the Bells this Hogmanay – here’s our handy guide to spending New Year in and around Inverness.

Johnny Foxes countdown to the New Year

It’s first come, first served at popular Inverness pub Johnny Foxes.

Each year, the Bank Street bar is packed to the rafters as punters sing and dance their way into the New Year.

This year will be no different, with live music, dancing and good vibes aplenty.

Local band In Cahoots will take to the stage to play a selection of traditional tunes ahead of the countdown to the bells.

Stovies will be served as the New Year arrives, with the party continuing until 4am.

On New Year’s Day Johnny Foxes will be open for more celebrations, serving mimosas and beer.

No tickets are needed for this Hogmanay extravaganza but you should show up early to guarantee entry.

Johnny Foxes, 26 Bank St, Inverness, IV1 1QU.

Hogmanay with The Shire

Hogmanay celebrations will be in full swing at the Raigmore Motel this year as The Shire band take to the stage.

Returning for a second consecutive year, the wedding, events and function band will perform a selection of well-known hits to end 2024 on a high.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Motel, located on Old Perth Road.

Raigmore Motel, Old Perth Rd, Inverness, IV2 3RH.

Bogmanay 2024

Owners of Bogbain Farm, on the outskirts of Inverness, are preparing to host their Bogmanay celebration.

Ali Levack will lead the event, beginning at 7pm, followed by the inimitable Ru Mac on Accordion.

Ceilidh band, Tartan Paint, will have you dancing right up to the bells as we wave goodbye to the trials and tribulations of 2024.

After the bells, attendees can enjoy some midnight snacks courtesy of Ness Side as the venue’s DJ will fill the dancefloor with all your favourite tunes until 2am.

Tickets can be bought from the following website.

Bogbain, Inverness, IV2 5BD

Highland Fire Hogmanay ceilidh

If you want to embrace a traditional Scottish Hogmanay celebration, a ceilidh at Clava Mains may be just what you’re looking for.

The wedding and events venue hosting a Highland Fire Hogmanay ceilidh to celebrate this year.

Located just seven miles south of Inverness, just off the A9 Inverness to Perth road, You’re just a short distance from all the action in the city centre.

Organisers promise a “night of music, dancing, and traditional festivities.”

Tickets are priced at £35 and can be purchased online.

Clava Mains, Inverness, IV2 5ER

Are we missing anything? Email us at livenews@ajl.co.uk.