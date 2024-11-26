Hogmanay 2024: Four ways to celebrate in Inverness after Highland Fling cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Hogmanay 2024: Four ways to celebrate in Inverness after Highland Fling cancelled

The Red Hot Highland Fling has been axed due to increasing costs and limited access - here are some alternatives.

Fireworks over Inverness.
The city's annual Hogmanay celebration has been cancelled this year by Highland Council bosses. Image: Andrew Smith
By Michelle Henderson

Highlanders will celebrate the start of 2025 a bit differently this year after Inverness’s annual Hogmanay spectacular was cancelled.

The city’s Red Hot Highland Fling has been axed due to limited access and “increased costings.”

The news has left many in Inverness and the surrounding areas scratching their heads over how to bring in the Bells this Hogmanay – here’s our handy guide to spending New Year in and around Inverness.

Johnny Foxes countdown to the New Year

It’s first come, first served at popular Inverness pub Johnny Foxes.

Each year, the Bank Street bar is packed to the rafters as punters sing and dance their way into the New Year.

Facade of Johnny Foxes in Inverness, with picnic benches out of the front of the building.
Johnny Foxes will welcome as many punters through the door as possible on Hogmanay. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

This year will be no different, with live music, dancing and good vibes aplenty.

Local band In Cahoots will take to the stage to play a selection of traditional tunes ahead of the countdown to the bells.

Stovies will be served as the New Year arrives, with the party continuing until 4am.

On New Year’s Day Johnny Foxes will be open for more celebrations, serving mimosas and beer.

No tickets are needed for this Hogmanay extravaganza but you should show up early to guarantee entry.

Johnny Foxes, 26 Bank St, Inverness, IV1 1QU.

Orange glow of the outside of the Raigmore Motel.
The Shires will put on a show at the Raigmore Motel to bring in the New Year. Image: Supplied.

Hogmanay with The Shire

Hogmanay celebrations will be in full swing at the Raigmore Motel this year as The Shire band take to the stage.

Returning for a second consecutive year, the wedding, events and function band will perform a selection of well-known hits to end 2024 on a high.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Motel, located on Old Perth Road.

Raigmore Motel, Old Perth Rd, Inverness, IV2 3RH.

Bogmanay 2024

Owners of Bogbain Farm, on the outskirts of Inverness, are preparing to host their Bogmanay celebration.

Ali Levack will lead the event, beginning at 7pm, followed by the inimitable Ru Mac on Accordion.

Ceilidh band, Tartan Paint, will have you dancing right up to the bells as we wave goodbye to the trials and tribulations of 2024.

After the bells, attendees can enjoy some midnight snacks courtesy of Ness Side as the venue’s DJ will fill the dancefloor with all your favourite tunes until 2am.

Tickets can be bought from the following website.

Bogbain, Inverness, IV2 5BD

Highland Fire Hogmanay ceilidh

If you want to embrace a traditional Scottish Hogmanay celebration, a ceilidh at Clava Mains may be just what you’re looking for.

The wedding and events venue hosting a Highland Fire Hogmanay ceilidh to celebrate this year.

Located just seven miles south of Inverness, just off the A9 Inverness to Perth road, You’re just a short distance from all the action in the city centre.

Organisers promise a “night of music, dancing, and traditional festivities.”

Tickets are priced at £35 and can be purchased online.

Clava Mains, Inverness, IV2 5ER

Are we missing anything? Email us at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

