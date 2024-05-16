Ten pubs where you can enjoy live music in the centre of Inverness

Live music plays a crucial role in attracting people into Inverness city centre.

Locals also have their preferred venue where they can check out their favourite bands or up-and-coming artists.

Renowned fiddle player and broadcaster Bruce MacGregor says it is important Inverness has a large number of venues where live music is featured.

People in Inverness ‘love seeing live music’

“It’s what visitors to Inverness expect. People love seeing live music.

“It’s absolutely paramount that we have music that people can go to see and it definitely helps the city economy.”

Ross Mackay, general manager of Upstairs Inverness, agrees.

“It’s bonkers that Inverness, with a population of 45,000-50,000, has so many music-oriented bars and venues within walking distance of each other, and not just traditional music.

“It’s crucial for the night time economy in Inverness to grow and flourish that venues keep putting on live music.

“It’s a massive draw for locals and tourists.”

So where should you look for live music in Inverness? We’ve listed 10 of the best pubs and venues for a sing-a-long.

MacGregor’s

Where? 113 Academy St, Inverness, IV1 1LX.

Established in 2017 as Scotland’s first crowdfunded bar, MacGregor’s pub and restaurant hosts live traditional music sessions as well as the Highland Malt Whisky Experience, an immersive show mixing history, music and whisky tasting.

The sessions often feature owner Bruce, the renowned fiddle player and co-founder of Blazin’ Fiddles.

Hootananny

Where? 67 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1ES.

Hootananny bar and restaurant has been promoting grass roots music for more than 20 years. Among those who have played the venue are Mumford and Sons, Sam Fender, Jake Bugg, Dougie Mclean and Skerryvore.

Gellions

Where? 14 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HD.

Established in 1841 and billed as the oldest venue in Inverness, the Gellions is an Inverness institution that offers live music from the likes of house band Schiehallion, Scottish folk groups and new talent.

Upstairs Inverness

Where? 14 Bridge St, Inverness, IV1 1HD.

Although based in the same building at the Gellions, Upstairs is run as a separate venue.

Operating initially as a dance music venue, it also hosts cabaret and comedy nights as well as live music from local bands.

Rose Street Foundry

Where? 96 Academy St, Inverness, IV1 1LU.

Live music is a main part of the offering for the Rose Street Foundry bar that re-opened in January 2024 in the former AI Welders building.

One of the aims is for the landmark building to become a popular haunt for live music fans with the nearby Ironworks now closed.

Tooth & Claw

Where? 50 Baron Taylor’s St, Inverness, IV1 1QG.

A purpose-built small music venue, the Tooth & Claw won the PRS for Music’s Music Makeover competition in 2016, beating hundreds of pubs from across the UK.

Johnny Foxes and the Den

Where? 26 Bank St, Invernessm, IV1 1QU.

Opened in 1997, Johnny Foxes is a popular venue on the banks of the River Ness hosting live music seven nights a week by local musicians and DJs.

Highlander

Where? 46 Church St, Inverness, IV1 1EH.

Under the same ownership as The Gellions and Upstairs Inverness, the Highlander opened in 2022 to add to the local live music scene in the city centre. Among its popular events has been the Highlander Hoolie.

MacCallums

Where? 40 Union St, Inverness, IV1 1PX.

MacCallums is a traditional pub in the heart of the city offering regular live music.

Market Bar

Where? 32 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH.

Situated in the city’s Victorian Market, the Market Bar hosts regular music nights featuring local musicians.

It is renowned for hosting performances from some very recognisable names, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.