Home News Inverness

Ten pubs where you can enjoy live music in the centre of Inverness

Tourists and locals have a wide choice of music-orientated venues in the city.

Live music is thriving in Inverness city centre
By John Ross

Live music plays a crucial role in attracting people into Inverness city centre.

Locals also have their preferred venue where they can check out their favourite bands or up-and-coming artists.

Renowned fiddle player and broadcaster Bruce MacGregor says it is important Inverness has a large number of venues where live music is featured.

People in Inverness ‘love seeing live music’

“It’s what visitors to Inverness expect. People love seeing live music.

“It’s absolutely paramount that we have music that people can go to see and it definitely helps the city economy.”

Bruce MacGregor says live music helps the city economy

Ross Mackay, general manager of Upstairs Inverness, agrees.

“It’s bonkers that Inverness, with a population of 45,000-50,000, has so many music-oriented bars and venues within walking distance of each other, and not just traditional music.

“It’s crucial for the night time economy in Inverness to grow and flourish that venues keep putting on live music.

“It’s a massive draw for locals and tourists.”

So where should you look for live music in Inverness? We’ve listed 10 of the best pubs and venues for a sing-a-long.

MacGregor’s

Where? 113 Academy St, Inverness, IV1 1LX.

Established in 2017 as Scotland’s first crowdfunded bar, MacGregor’s pub and restaurant hosts live traditional music sessions as well as the Highland Malt Whisky Experience, an immersive show mixing history, music and whisky tasting.

The sessions often feature owner Bruce, the renowned fiddle player and co-founder of Blazin’ Fiddles.

A traditional music session happening in MacGregor's
MacGregor’s is a popular venue for live traditional music sessions

Hootananny

Where? 67 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1ES.

Hootananny bar and restaurant has been promoting grass roots music for more than 20 years. Among those who have played the venue are Mumford and Sons, Sam Fender, Jake Bugg, Dougie Mclean and Skerryvore.

A live music session in Hootananny in Inverness
Live music at Hootananny

Gellions

Where? 14 Bridge Street, Inverness, IV1 1HD.

Established in 1841 and billed as the oldest venue in Inverness, the Gellions is an Inverness institution that offers live music from the likes of house band Schiehallion, Scottish folk groups and new talent.

Upstairs Inverness

Where? 14 Bridge St, Inverness, IV1 1HD.

Although based in the same building at the Gellions, Upstairs is run as a separate venue.

Operating initially as a dance music venue, it also hosts cabaret and comedy nights as well as live music from local bands.

The Gellions outer signage
The Gellions and Upstairs Inverness, in the same building, both offer live music

Rose Street Foundry

Where? 96 Academy St, Inverness, IV1 1LU.

Live music is a main part of the offering for the Rose Street Foundry bar that re-opened in January 2024 in the former AI Welders building.

One of the aims is for the landmark building to become a popular haunt for live music fans with the nearby Ironworks now closed.

The Rose Street Foundry in Inverness
The Rose Street Foundry Bar re-opened in 2024

Tooth & Claw

Where? 50 Baron Taylor’s St, Inverness, IV1 1QG.

A purpose-built small music venue, the Tooth & Claw won the PRS for Music’s Music Makeover competition in 2016, beating hundreds of pubs from across the UK.

Music venue, the Tooth & Claw, Inverness
Tooth and Claw, Inverness<br />FACEBOOK PICS

Johnny Foxes and the Den

Where? 26 Bank St, Invernessm, IV1 1QU.

Opened in 1997, Johnny Foxes is a popular venue on the banks of the River Ness hosting live music seven nights a week by local musicians and DJs.

Johnny Foxes, live music pub in Inverness
Johnny Foxes and The Den is a popular riverside venue

Highlander

Where? 46 Church St, Inverness, IV1 1EH.

Under the same ownership as The Gellions and Upstairs Inverness, the Highlander opened in 2022 to add to the local live music scene in the city centre. Among its popular events has been the Highlander Hoolie.

MacCallums

Where? 40 Union St, Inverness, IV1 1PX.

MacCallums is a traditional pub in the heart of the city offering regular live music.

The Market Bar has hosted groups like The Proclaimers

Market Bar

Where? 32 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EH.

Situated in the city’s Victorian Market, the Market Bar hosts regular music nights featuring local musicians.

It is renowned for hosting performances from some very recognisable names, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

To go with story by Jenni Gue. Proudfoot stole from shops Picture shows; Arin Proudfoot. Inverness Justice Centre.
Conversation