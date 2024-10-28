Disruption warning for Inverness city centre as bollards to be ripped out of Academy Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruption warning for Inverness city centre as bollards to be ripped out of Academy Street

The council has urged drivers to allow extra time for journeys.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Academy Street bollards
The bollards on both sides of Inverness Academy Street will be removed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dozens of bollards installed on Academy Street during the Covid-19 pandemic will be removed next week.

The Highland Council has confirmed plans to take out the posts, which were installed on both sides of the city’s main route to widen the pavements for social distancing.

The decision comes after members voted to ditch Academy Street transformation plans last month.

In November 2022, Inverness councillors narrowly voted in favour of banning private vehicles from accessing Academy Street, with the aim of reducing traffic in the city centre and making it “more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists”.

However, the controversial plans sparked fierce opposition from local traders.

After two years of intense debate, councillors voted to “put the ambitious project to bed” on September 19.

Academy Street bollards to be removed in November

The Press and Journal spoke to business owners prior to the September meeting.

One trader described the Academy Street bollards as “stupid”.

They said: “Academy Street is an eyesore, plus quite dangerous with these stupid bollards still in place.”

But traders, residents and visitors will soon say goodbye to these posts.

The council has appointed a contractor to carry out road marking works as part of a project to revert Academy Street to pre-Covid traffic management.

Work is due to start next Monday, November 4, and will take between four and five days to complete.

The process will see the bollards removed just before the road marking works start.

Traffic on Academy Street.
The council will remove most of the Academy Street bollards. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

However, the local authority revealed that not all bollards will be removed.

Those erected outside the taxi rank, in the middle of the road, on the approach to the Union Street Junction, will remain in place.

These bollards will stay as permanent traffic management measures to prevent U-turn manoeuvres.

Although work is being planned to keep disruption at a minimum, drivers using Academy Street should allow extra time for their journeys.

Most of the work will be carried out during the daytime, with some work carried out in the evening and overnight.

Public transport provision will be largely unaffected by the works, says the council.

