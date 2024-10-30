Abandoned Inverness: The 10 sites that could change the face of the city

Ten derelict or empty sites in Inverness are being highlighted in the hope of giving them a new purpose.

The unused buildings or land are included in the recently published Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey.

This has been published annually since 1988 by the Scottish Government and provides information to potential developers.

The sites range from 135 acres of land along the seafront and adjacent to the A9 to a small area of less than one acre in Carsegate Road.

Here are the 10 sites officially in need of some serious TLC…

Former Inverness College site, Longman Road

The building was last used in 2015 and sat empty before being demolished in 2019.

The 4.3 acre plot was put up for sale by the University of the Highlands and Islands in 2021 and was bought by a company headed by city businessman David Cameron.

Highland Council has expressed interest in using at least part of the site for housing, saying there is potential for around 150 homes in a residential-led development.

Viewhill House, Old Edinburgh Road

The former youth hostel has lain empty for many years.

It has been an eyesore site since a fire left it a derelict shell in 2007. Several attempts to redevelop the 0.4 acre site have failed to materialise.

This is another site Highland Council has earmarked for potential housing.

It revealed last month it is also keen to use the current Inverness Prison site once the new HMP Highland opens near Inverness Retail Park.

The authority says once empty, there is an opportunity to redevelop the site into a high-quality development, primarily for affordable and private housing.

Any plans would likely tie in with nearby Viewhill House, which has lain empty for several years.

The recently-updated Inverness Strategy says the building has potential for redevelopment for high quality housing/office space.

Former Bakery site, 1 Burnett Road

This 1.2 acre brownfield site was once occupied by the Burnett’s Bakery.

Burnett’s was bought by British Bakeries and closed in 1999. The site became a distribution centre for Premier Foods Products.

In 2009 Scotbake purchased the old bakery, distribution site and garages.

In 2014, the bakery consolidated its operations to a building to the west of the site.

The remaining area has been vacant apart from being used for storage during the building of the Inverness Justice Centre.

The site is identified in the City Centre Development Brief as part of a larger mixed-use area and falls within an expanded city centre boundary.

Last year Highland Council gave temporary planning permission for five years to the Scot Group for use as a car rental and car wash facility.

Seafront, North Longman

This 135-acre area of derelict land stretches along the seafront alongside the A9 near the Caledonian Stadium.

It is owned by the council and its development potential is unknown.

Site adjacent to Longman Drive

The 1.3-acre site owned by the council is classed as vacant land.

It was last in use in 1980 or earlier and its development potential is uncertain.

North Longman

Described as a ‘gateway resort’ site, this 9.6-acre area was last in use in 1980 or earlier.

It is owned by the council and classed as vacant land.

Land west of Inverness Retail Park

This is a 4.7-acre privately-owned site previously used for ‘passive open space’.

Last used in 1980 or earlier, it is now classed as vacant land and suitable for short-term development.

Land north east of Carsegate Road

The ownership of this piece of derelict land is unknown but is said to be developable in the medium term.

The 0.6 acre site was previously used for community and health purposes.

Land in Longman Industrial Estate

A 1.8-acre derelict site with developable potential.

Owned by the local authority, it was last in use between 1996-2000.

Scorguie Road

A one-acre council-owned vacant site.

Last used in 1980 or earlier, its development potential is uncertain.

