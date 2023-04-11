New use for former Burnett’s bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and plans for Strathpeffer church and Balmacara mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New use for former Burnett’s bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and plans for Strathpeffer church and Balmacara mill

Proposals for a village hall, a former church and a football pitch also get the go-ahead.

By John Ross
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness

Welcome to Planning Ahead where we look at the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

This week’s developments include approval of plans for a car rental business on a former bakery site in Inverness.

There is also the go-ahead for six glamping pods in Abriachan.

The development of a village hall in Balmacara, a football pitch near Thurso and the re-use of a Strathpeffer church have also been given the nod.

Car hire plan for five years

Highland Council has given temporary planning permission for five years to the Scot Group for a site in Burnett Road, to be used as a car rental facility.

The brownfield site occupied by a bakery for more than 50 years will also have a wash bay, and car parking.

It will allow the Thrifty Car Rental businesses to relocate from existing premises in Harbour Road.

In 2014, the bakery consolidated its operations to a building to the west of the site.

The remaining area has been vacant apart from being used for storage during building of the Inverness Justice Centre.

The car hire businesses is earmarked for a site near Northern Constabulary area command in Burnett Road

The site is identified in the City Centre Development Brief as part of a larger mixed-use area and falls within an expanded city centre boundary.

A potted history

The site was occupied for many years by Burnett’s Bakery which once employed 450 people.

Burnett’s was bought by British Bakeries and closed in 1999. The site became a distribution centre for Premier Foods Products.

In 2009 Scotbake purchased the old bakery, distribution site and garages.

Architects Richard Dingwall says the purpose of temporary planning permission is to bring the site back into active use.

It will sustain and enhance the economic attractiveness of the area, while ensuring there is no barrier to more significant redevelopment plans in line with the council’s long-term vision.

With that in mind, the buildings will be easily removed and relocated at minimal cost.

Principal planner Tim Stott said the site is allocated for a wide range of uses within the emerging area local development plan.

“The proposal fits with this mix, albeit the layout doesn’t fit with many of the design principles that underpin the allocation.

“Hence the need for a temporary permission and measures to enable not to stymie the proper long- term planning of this wider area.”

Pods plan for Great Glen Way

A plan for six glamping pods, with a laundry, games room and barbecue hut has been approved.

Michael and David Winpenny have been given change of use permission for the tourist development on the Great Glen Way.

The development attracted some objections locally.

One neighbour raised concerns, including increased traffic on a single-track road used by walkers and cyclists.

It was also felt the pods would impact the natural environment and nature of the community.

But planning officials say the siting, layout and design of the proposal is appropriate to the location and will not result in any significantly adverse impact on the character of the area.

The hexagonal-shaped BBQ hut will be part of the glamping pods site at Abriachan

 

Balmacara village hall

A project to renovate and extend the historic village hall in Balmacara has been granted permission.

Balmacara Community Trust is seeking to restore the 200-year-old Old Mill building which has been unused for more than 30 years.

Maclean Architecture and Conservation says it formed part of the Grade-B listed farm steading in the centre of the village.

Image of the planned Balmacara Hall.

Believed to date back to the early 1800s, it was gifted to the community by Lady Hamilton in 1947.

The building is in a “distressed” condition following a prolonged period of disuse and the roof collapsed in 2020.

The architects say: “It is important that a new use is found for the building to arrest any further deterioration, to prevent the loss of remaining fabric and to enable future generations an opportunity to interpret and appreciate the heritage of Balmacara.”

Church to be converted into a house

The renovation of another historic building has also been approved.

Mr Hosein Torabmostaedi has been granted permission to turn the former Strathpeffer Free Church building into a house with a holiday accommodation annexe.

The Grade-B listed building was built in the mid-1880s.

Agents for the applicant say the proposed works will enhance the building and its setting by creating a modern and energy efficient house.

The go-ahead has been given to create a community football pitch from agricultural land at Staxigoe, near Wick.

Staxigoe Community Pitch was formed in 2017 following the gift of land on Noss Farm. It was felt there were few facilities for children.

It is hoped the pitch will complement a recently-built play area and be an enhanced asset for the community.

The pitch will also be the home of Staxigoe United. They play in the Caithness County Summer Football League and currently have to play in Wick.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Popular Inverness venue SoBar closed due to alleged 'non-payment of rent'
Man threatened to stab partner's family before throwing knife at her
Man had 'most obscene' images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
Weekend court roll – a 149mph speeder and a shocking home invasion
65 speeding offences in the Highlands, as driver clocked at 115mph near Alvie
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
Restaurant review: A night to remember at Rocpool Restaurant in Inverness
Power lines plan will 'ruin people's lives' say furious campaigners
7

Most Read

1
‘Mortifying and embarrassing’: Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
2
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
4
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
5
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
6
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school…
7
‘I’ve genuinely loved every minute’: Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
8
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight
2
9
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
10
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack

More from Press and Journal

A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
President Brian Winton proud of Banks o' Dee's Highland League Cup triumph
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in

Editor's Picks

Most Commented