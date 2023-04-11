New use for former Burnett’s bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and plans for Strathpeffer church and Balmacara mill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Planning Ahead where we look at the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

This week’s developments include approval of plans for a car rental business on a former bakery site in Inverness.

There is also the go-ahead for six glamping pods in Abriachan.

The development of a village hall in Balmacara, a football pitch near Thurso and the re-use of a Strathpeffer church have also been given the nod.

Car hire plan for five years

Highland Council has given temporary planning permission for five years to the Scot Group for a site in Burnett Road, to be used as a car rental facility.

The brownfield site occupied by a bakery for more than 50 years will also have a wash bay, and car parking.

It will allow the Thrifty Car Rental businesses to relocate from existing premises in Harbour Road.

In 2014, the bakery consolidated its operations to a building to the west of the site.

The remaining area has been vacant apart from being used for storage during building of the Inverness Justice Centre.

The site is identified in the City Centre Development Brief as part of a larger mixed-use area and falls within an expanded city centre boundary.

A potted history

The site was occupied for many years by Burnett’s Bakery which once employed 450 people.

Burnett’s was bought by British Bakeries and closed in 1999. The site became a distribution centre for Premier Foods Products.

In 2009 Scotbake purchased the old bakery, distribution site and garages.

Architects Richard Dingwall says the purpose of temporary planning permission is to bring the site back into active use.

It will sustain and enhance the economic attractiveness of the area, while ensuring there is no barrier to more significant redevelopment plans in line with the council’s long-term vision.

With that in mind, the buildings will be easily removed and relocated at minimal cost.

Principal planner Tim Stott said the site is allocated for a wide range of uses within the emerging area local development plan.

“The proposal fits with this mix, albeit the layout doesn’t fit with many of the design principles that underpin the allocation.

“Hence the need for a temporary permission and measures to enable not to stymie the proper long- term planning of this wider area.”

Pods plan for Great Glen Way

A plan for six glamping pods, with a laundry, games room and barbecue hut has been approved.

Michael and David Winpenny have been given change of use permission for the tourist development on the Great Glen Way.

The development attracted some objections locally.

One neighbour raised concerns, including increased traffic on a single-track road used by walkers and cyclists.

It was also felt the pods would impact the natural environment and nature of the community.

But planning officials say the siting, layout and design of the proposal is appropriate to the location and will not result in any significantly adverse impact on the character of the area.

Balmacara village hall

A project to renovate and extend the historic village hall in Balmacara has been granted permission.

Balmacara Community Trust is seeking to restore the 200-year-old Old Mill building which has been unused for more than 30 years.

Maclean Architecture and Conservation says it formed part of the Grade-B listed farm steading in the centre of the village.

Believed to date back to the early 1800s, it was gifted to the community by Lady Hamilton in 1947.

The building is in a “distressed” condition following a prolonged period of disuse and the roof collapsed in 2020.

The architects say: “It is important that a new use is found for the building to arrest any further deterioration, to prevent the loss of remaining fabric and to enable future generations an opportunity to interpret and appreciate the heritage of Balmacara.”

Church to be converted into a house

The renovation of another historic building has also been approved.

Mr Hosein Torabmostaedi has been granted permission to turn the former Strathpeffer Free Church building into a house with a holiday accommodation annexe.

The Grade-B listed building was built in the mid-1880s.

Agents for the applicant say the proposed works will enhance the building and its setting by creating a modern and energy efficient house.

The go-ahead has been given to create a community football pitch from agricultural land at Staxigoe, near Wick.

Staxigoe Community Pitch was formed in 2017 following the gift of land on Noss Farm. It was felt there were few facilities for children.

It is hoped the pitch will complement a recently-built play area and be an enhanced asset for the community.

The pitch will also be the home of Staxigoe United. They play in the Caithness County Summer Football League and currently have to play in Wick.

