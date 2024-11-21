High street clothing store Joules returns to Inverness

Joules clothing store in Inverness is to reopen to shoppers tomorrow, more than a year after its sudden disappearance from the high street.

Doors to the retail store in Eastgate Shopping Centre will reopen from 9am on Friday.

Its revival comes more than a year after its sudden closure.

Leicestershire-based Joules faced an uncertain future in November 2022, calling in administrators to help save the business from collapse.

Retail rival Next and founder Tom Joule stepped forward to strike a deal, with Next owning a 74% stake in the business and Mr Joule keeping 26%.

Bosses insisted their offerings in both Aberdeen and Inverness would be maintained.

However, by June both units lay empty.

In February this year, the firm’s Oban store became the latest casualty.

Countdown to Joules return to Inverness

Almost 18 months, staff are preparing to reopen the city centre shop.

Crowds are expected to gather tomorrow eager to see the store reopen to trade.

Staff at Eastgate Shopping Centre took to social media today to announce the exciting news.

In a post, they wrote: “Joules is back at Eastgate, Inverness.

“Opening Friday 22nd November from 9 am.

“Come along to the reopening event and start ticking off your Christmas list.”

Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Joules back to the Eastgate.

“Their return brings a beloved lifestyle brand to our lineup, offering a fantastic selection of quality fashion that we know our shoppers will love.

“This marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the shopping experience here in Inverness.”

Joules has been contacted for comment.