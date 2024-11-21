High street clothing store Joules returns to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

High street clothing store Joules returns to Inverness

Doors to the retail shop in Eastgate Shopping Centre will reopen tomorrow.

By Michelle Henderson
Joules sign with a yellow backgroun.
Joules is to return to Inverness with the reopening of their city centre store tomorrow. Image: PA

Joules clothing store in Inverness is to reopen to shoppers tomorrow, more than a year after its sudden disappearance from the high street.

Doors to the retail store in Eastgate Shopping Centre will reopen from 9am on Friday.

Its revival comes more than a year after its sudden closure.

Leicestershire-based Joules faced an uncertain future in November 2022, calling in administrators to help save the business from collapse.

Retail rival Next and founder Tom Joule stepped forward to strike a deal, with Next owning a 74% stake in the business and Mr Joule keeping 26%.

Joules yellow store in Oban.
Joules store in Oban closed in February this year following speculation over its future. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Bosses insisted their offerings in both Aberdeen and Inverness would be maintained.

However, by June both units lay empty.

In February this year, the firm’s Oban store became the latest casualty.

Countdown to Joules return to Inverness

Almost 18 months, staff are preparing to reopen the city centre shop.

Crowds are expected to gather tomorrow eager to see the store reopen to trade.

Staff at Eastgate Shopping Centre took to social media today to announce the exciting news.

Joules yellow store in Inverness.
Joules is to reopen tomorrow and continue trading within the Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In a post, they wrote: “Joules is back at Eastgate, Inverness.

“Opening Friday 22nd November from 9 am.

“Come along to the reopening event and start ticking off your Christmas list.”

Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Joules back to the Eastgate.

“Their return brings a beloved lifestyle brand to our lineup, offering a fantastic selection of quality fashion that we know our shoppers will love.

“This marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the shopping experience here in Inverness.”

Joules has been contacted for comment.

