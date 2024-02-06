Blow for Oban as staff confirm closure of Joules clothing store

Staff in Oban’s Joules clothing store have announced the George Street shop is to close.

The shop will open for the last time on Saturday February 10.

Staff plan to donate money they’ve collected to Oban Mountain Rescue after the last day of trading.

The news follows months of speculation about the prominent high street store.

A message on Information Oban, from one of the staff members at the store said: “Our much loved Oban Joules will open its doors for the very last time on Saturday the 10th of February.

“Our time in Oban has been great and we thank you all for your continuous support and a massive thank you to our regulars.

“Please pop in before we shut if you can and have a browse at what we have to offer.”

She said that a collection for Oban Mountain Rescue would be handed to the charity before the store closed for good.

‘Very little left for locals’ as Oban Joules closes

Arlene Campbell, who was a customer of the shop, said: “Sorry it’s closing but realistically it was a niche shop for those who could afford it.

“Come on Argyll and Bute Council give Oban locals what they want.

“We are the ones keeping the town open in the winter then get tossed away when it’s tartan tourist time.

“It’s unbelievable you won’t give locals what they want!”

On social media, many have commented on the closure of the store, saying there are only a few options for locals when it comes to clothing.

One poster said that she was sad to see the shop and its “wonderful staff” close.

They warned: “Very little left for locals now and tourists who don’t want to buy the same tourist items they can’t get everywhere else.”

Joules has been contacted for a comment on the store closure.

In November WH Smith announced the closure of its store on George Street.