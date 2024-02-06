Blow for Oban as staff confirm closure of Joules clothing store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Blow for Oban as staff confirm closure of Joules clothing store

The shop will open its doors for the final time this weekend.

By Louise Glen
Oban Joules Store on George Street.
Joules has announced its closure this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Staff in Oban’s Joules clothing store have announced the George Street shop is to close.

The shop will open for the last time on Saturday February 10.

Staff plan to donate money they’ve collected to Oban Mountain Rescue after the last day of trading.

The news follows months of speculation about the prominent high street store.

A message on Information Oban, from one of the staff members at the store said: “Our much loved Oban Joules will open its doors for the very last time on Saturday the 10th of February.

“Our time in Oban has been great and we thank you all for your continuous support and a massive thank you to our regulars.

“Please pop in before we shut if you can and have a browse at what we have to offer.”

She said that a collection for Oban Mountain Rescue would be handed to the charity before the store closed for good.

‘Very little left for locals’ as Oban Joules closes

Arlene Campbell, who was a customer of the shop, said: “Sorry it’s closing but realistically it was a niche shop for those who could afford it.

Joules clothing store in Oban.
The Joules shop in the centre of Oban.. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Come on Argyll and Bute Council give Oban locals what they want.

“We are the ones keeping the town open in the winter then get tossed away when it’s tartan tourist time.

“It’s unbelievable you won’t give locals what they want!”

On social media, many have commented on the closure of the store, saying there are only a few options for locals when it comes to clothing.

One poster said that she was sad to see the shop and its “wonderful staff” close.

They warned: “Very little left for locals now and tourists who don’t want to buy the same tourist items they can’t get everywhere else.”

Joules has been contacted for a comment on the store closure.

In November WH Smith announced the closure of its store on George Street.

