New Inverness live music bar to open before Christmas

A new bar and live music venue will open in Inverness next month.

The Press and Journal revealed last month that local businessman Gavin Stevenson had taken ownership of the former Revolution bar on Church Street, with hopes of turning it into a music venue.

Today, Mr Stevenson confirmed to us that the new establishment – which will be called An Seòmar & Soundbar – is almost ready to go.

He said 25 jobs are expected to be created at the city-centre venue, which holds a capacity of around 550 people.

Its opening will come more than a year-and-a-half after the closure of the Ironworks, which left the Highland Capital without a life music venue.

An Seòmar & Soundbar will be split into a bar-restaurant (Soundbar) and a larger live music area (An Seòmar).

Soundbar will serve up an “innovative and locally sourced” street-food and craft drinks.

It will also feature regular entertainment from some of Scotland’s best musicians and DJ’s.

Meanwhile An Seòmar (Scottish Gaelic for ‘The Room’) will provide a larger space to feature touring bands and DJ’s through to themed dining, beer festivals and events.

It will also host some of “Inverness’ biggest and best party nights”, alongside seasonal food and drink.

When will An Seòmar & Soundbar open?

Soundbar is expected to open in early December, with An Seòmar scheduled to follow later in the month.

A full line-up of events for the festive season will be unveiled soon.

The bar will add to Mr Stevenson’s growing portfolio in the city in his role as managing director of the Mor-Rioghain Group (MRG), which owns Gellions, The Highlander, Monty’s and Upstairs Bar in Inverness.

Joe Cadzow, MRG’s multi-site general manager for Inverness, said: “We are delighted to be launching new concepts in time for the festive season and look forward to offering a truly innovative hospitality offering for our guests to enjoy while bringing an empty site back into use and creating 25 new jobs in the city centre.

“We will be announcing more information in the coming days on our website at AnSeomar.com and across our social media channels.”