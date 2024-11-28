New Inverness live music bar to open before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

New Inverness live music bar to open before Christmas

An Seòmar & Soundbar, which takes over the former Revolution on Church Street, will feature two distinct venues.

Barriers, chairs and folded tables stacked in front of the windowns of the former Revolution bar in Inverness
An Seòmar & Soundbar will open at the former Revolution site. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A new bar and live music venue will open in Inverness next month.

The Press and Journal revealed last month that local businessman Gavin Stevenson had taken ownership of the former Revolution bar on Church Street, with hopes of turning it into a music venue.

Today, Mr Stevenson confirmed to us that the new establishment – which will be called An Seòmar & Soundbar – is almost ready to go.

He said 25 jobs are expected to be created at the city-centre venue, which holds a capacity of around 550 people.

Its opening will come more than a year-and-a-half after the closure of the Ironworks, which left the Highland Capital without a life music venue.

An Seòmar & Soundbar bar and music venue to open in Inverness

An Seòmar & Soundbar will be split into a bar-restaurant (Soundbar) and a larger live music area (An Seòmar).

Soundbar will serve up an “innovative and locally sourced” street-food and craft drinks.

It will also feature regular entertainment from some of Scotland’s best musicians and DJ’s.

Ironworks' last week
The new Inverness music venue comes a year and a half after the closure of the Ironworks. Image: Paul Campbell.

Meanwhile An Seòmar (Scottish Gaelic for ‘The Room’) will provide a larger space to feature touring bands and DJ’s through to themed dining, beer festivals and events.

It will also host some of “Inverness’ biggest and best party nights”, alongside seasonal food and drink.

When will An Seòmar & Soundbar open?

Soundbar is expected to open in early December, with An Seòmar scheduled to follow later in the month.

A full line-up of events for the festive season will be unveiled soon.

The bar will add to Mr Stevenson’s growing portfolio in the city in his role as managing director of the Mor-Rioghain Group (MRG), which owns Gellions, The Highlander, Monty’s and Upstairs Bar in Inverness.

Joe Cadzow, MRG’s multi-site general manager for Inverness, said: “We are delighted to be launching new concepts in time for the festive season and look forward to offering a truly innovative hospitality offering for our guests to enjoy while bringing an empty site back into use and creating 25 new jobs in the city centre.

“We will be announcing more information in the coming days on our website at AnSeomar.com and across our social media channels.”

