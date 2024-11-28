Shinty: Skye looking bright for 2025 season after ‘positive’ team meeting

Skye Camanachd’s preparations for the new season are already under way following a “positive” team meeting between manager Willie MacDonald, his assistant David Taylor and the first team squad.

The Islanders finished sixth in the league last season, their best finish since the Mowi Premiership was introduced in 1996, and both MacDonald and Taylor are continuing in their roles alongside former Royal Marine Ian Urquhart who remains as fitness trainer.

Several measures have already been put in place to maintain fitness levels ahead of preseason as Willie MacDonald explained: “The lads did well last season but at a positive team meeting, they made their intentions clear, and they want to be even more committed next year.

“We want to get ahead of the game prior to the usual pre-season work in January so we’ll play a Street Sixes league over the next four weeks with five teams competing.

“A marcothon 5K per day challenge during December, as a fund-raiser for Lucky2BHere and the club, is also being put together with the boys using Strava to record their exercise out-with training.”

Gillies takes top accolade

At the club’s annual awards evening, the versatile Jamie Gillies was named first team player of the year, receiving the ‘John the Caley’ Cup with Cameron MacKay second team winner. Seonaidh Alex Macleod was the first recipient of the under-21 prize, a new award in memory of Donnie Martin. He was also the under-17 choice with Seth MacDonald coming out on top at under-14.

Christina MacDonald, who was Mowi Women’s Camanachd Association national player of the year, was first team player of the year and also received the coveted ‘Caman DR’ which remembers DR MacDonald. Sadie McIlraith was Skye B player of the year

The Isle of Skye Distillers award for outstanding achievement went to boss Willie MacDonald, marking the first team’s progress last season.

There will be two firsts at Friday’s Camanachd Association annual general meeting as President Burton Morrison leads the meeting for the first time while it’s also a first gathering for newly appointed chief executive officer Ruari Davidson.

Lyndsay Bradley steps down from the board at after six years distinguished service leaving three director vacancies. Finance Director Alister MacKinnon, who was co-opted onto the Board last season, stands for election.

The AGM will be told that the Camanachd Association accounts remain in a healthy position as a 2023 surplus of £24,735 means a reserves total £264,732.

The Association will try again to bring forward the compulsory wearing of protective helmets.

It has already been agreed that an approved helmet and faceguard will become mandatory for all players on 1 January 2030, however the new proposal is that all players must wear a compliant helmet (not faceguard) in training and games from 1 January 2027. The approved faceguard would then become mandatory for all players on 1 January 2030.

This proposal requires to be passed by 75% of members either present or by proxy.

There are no changes proposed to membership fees, competition entry fees, insurance costs and the referee match fee.

Tribute to Mackintosh

A year on from his passing, Kingussie have named a trophy for their most improved player of the year in memory of popular first team player Calum Mackintosh who passed away a year ago, and Jack Nelson was the recipient.

Dylan Borthwick finished the Grand Slam winners’ top scorer and collected the Gow Family Trophy as first team player of the year while Alexander Michie was the players’ player of the year, receiving the Andy Anderson Trophy.

Macleod Dawson’s impressive displays for the Kingussie second team, which secured the HIS Sutherland Cup and the Mowi North Division 2 title, earned him both the Clark Family Trophy for second team player of the year and the Borthwick Family Trophy at under-17 level.

Iain Fraser lifted the Johnny Cruikshank Trophy for young player of the year.

Lewis Tawse is Lovat’s player of the year while former first team boss Fraser Gallacher takes charge of their second team.

Read more shinty content: