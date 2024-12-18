Inverness Planning: historic house to be converted, battery system planned for electric bus hub and changes agreed to Ardersier Port plans

Welcome to Planning Ahead – a round-up of some of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

We detail plans to convert a historic house in the city into new homes.

And proposals for a battery storage system to help set up an electric bus hub in the city.

We also look back at some recent decisions taken by Highland Council affecting Ardersier Port, the former Wickes store and a planned housing development at Drumossie.

Drakies House: One to become three

A new proposal reveals a plan to sub-divide the B-Listed Drakies House into three dwellings.

Dating from 1820, the property in Culcabock Avenue comprises three wings surrounding a courtyard.

A design statement submitted on behalf of applicants Scotlog Ltd says the house retains many of its original features.

However, there have been several internal alterations over the years and a large part of the building has fallen into disrepair.

The site has now been surrounded by a new housing development but retains a large garden.

The statement says the three wings of the house “naturally lends itself to subdivision”.

It is planned to subdivide the main property into two distinct homes – one two-bedroom and one three-bedroom – while keeping original features, including fireplaces and windows.

The existing annexe will be converted into a third, one-bedroom house.

Contributing to Inverness housing supply

The design statement adds: “The subdivision of Drakies House into three dwellings will contribute positively to the local housing supply while respecting the historical context.

“This proposal will provide opportunities for new residents to engage with the heritage of Inverness, promoting a sense of community and appreciation for the area’s architectural history.”

In 2021, Springfield Properties’ proposal to build 24 new homes in the grounds of Drakies House was approved by the Scottish Government after an appeal.

Battery storage system planned for new electric bus firm

An electric bus company has lodged an application for a battery plant to support its operation.

Ember was given permission last year to open a hub in the Port of Inverness in Shore Street.

It aims to start work on the new depot early next, with the first buses due to start running in the second quarter of 2025.

The 1.4MW lithium ion battery energy storage system (BESS) is seen crucial to the hub’s infrastructure.

The firm says with grid reinforcement works to increase capacity expected to take more than four years, the system allows it to begin operations immediately.

It will store energy during off-peak periods and deliver it when buses need to charge.

Initially, Ember will operate a fleet of 10–15 buses from Inverness to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Additional routes plan to connect a new hub in Thurso and Fort William, and onward to Oban.

A spokesman said: “The Inverness hub is a key part of Ember’s mission to deliver a fully electric, zero-emission public transport network across Scotland.”

Port changes course on plans for heritage centre and cafe

Meanwhile, plans for a heritage feature, car park and upgraded road on land at Ardersier Port have been approved by the council.

The port was previously granted permission for a new entrance gateway, security office, heritage centre and café.

But new owners Haventus changed the plans after discussions with community representatives.

Instead of the heritage centre, four plaques will be built at the entrance to mark the port’s links to the oil industry under previous owner McDermotts.

A walled area will be created incorporating seats and a memorial cairn to workers who lost their lives while working at the oil yard.

An anchor, discovered during recent excavations at the site, will be placed at the entrance as a marker to past, present and future port operations.

The café will no longer go ahead as it was felt it could draw customers away from similar facilities in the community.

In addition, Haventus has agreed to support the Ardersier Heritage Group and also set up a community benefit fund.

Yes to Home Bargains but No to Drumossie housing

The council has also given the go-ahead to plans allowing Home Bargains to take over the former Wickes store on Longman Road in Inverness .

The DIY and home improvement store left the site in May.

Home Bargains already has a base in Rose Street and last week was granted permission for a third outlet.

That site in Stratton will include a café, garden centre, space for allotments and two future development sites.

However, the council has refused permission for an 80-house development south of the Drumossie Hotel.

The proposal has received objections, including that it was against the local development plan and there is a lack of supporting infrastructure.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.