Is your bank closing down? Highland branches set to shut in 2025

High streets across the Highlands are set to take another hit with a host of bank closures confirmed for the New Year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland and the Bank of Scotland are preparing to close several branches across northern Scotland.

The closures have been blamed on changes in customer practices, with more people turning to online banking.

We’ve put together a handy guide to let you know which branches are affected.

Bank of Scotland branches closing

Golspie

Sutherland’s last remaining bank is to close in 2025.

Golspie’s Main Street branch is earmarked for closure on February 4.

Bosses have cited a decrease in footfall as the rationale behind the closure, stating more customers were relying on mobile and online banking.

The branch is the last one of its kind in the county, following the closure of nearby branches in years gone by.

Customers will have to make the 17-mile journey south to Tain to reach the nearest Bank of Scotland branch.

Kyle

The doors to Kyle’s Bank of Scotland branch will close for good early in the new year.

Located on the Main Street, the branch will cease trading on January 27.

Transactions can be made at the nearby Kyle Post Office.

Alternatively, customers can choose to make the 34-mile journey to the firm’s Portree branch on the Isle of Skye.

Wick

Highlanders living in and around Wick will see the closure of the Bank of Scotland in summer.

Situated on the town’s Bridge Street, the branch is one of only three banks in the community.

On June 25, the bank will close, with customers required to travel 21 miles north to Thurso to reach the firm’s nearest offering.

Royal Bank of Scotland

Inverness

Two Inverness branches will close early in the new year to make way for a new flagship store.

The firm’s existing branch in Eastgate Shopping Centre will close on February 20.

Three weeks later on March 14, the Inverness Chief Office branch on Harbour Road will shut down.

The closures will facilitate the launch of a new flagship branch on the city’s Falcon Square.

The small branch will be open to customers from March 17.