Is your bank closing down? Highland branches set to shut in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Is your bank closing down? Highland branches set to shut in 2025

The Royal Bank of Scotland and the Bank of Scotland are preparing to close several sites next year.

By Michelle Henderson
The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced a series of closures in 2025, including two branches in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.
The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced a series of closures in 2025, including two branches in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.

High streets across the Highlands are set to take another hit with a host of bank closures confirmed for the New Year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland and the Bank of Scotland are preparing to close several branches across northern Scotland.

The closures have been blamed on changes in customer practices, with more people turning to online banking.

We’ve put together a handy guide to let you know which branches are affected.

Bank of Scotland branches closing

Facade of the Bank of Scotland in Golspie.
Bank of Scotland have announced the closure of its Golspie branch, the last remaining bank in Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Golspie

Sutherland’s last remaining bank is to close in 2025.

Golspie’s Main Street branch is earmarked for closure on February 4.

Bosses have cited a decrease in footfall as the rationale behind the closure, stating more customers were relying on mobile and online banking.

The branch is the last one of its kind in the county, following the closure of nearby branches in years gone by.

Customers will have to make the 17-mile journey south to Tain to reach the nearest Bank of Scotland branch.

Kyle

The doors to Kyle’s Bank of Scotland branch will close for good early in the new year.

Located on the Main Street, the branch will cease trading on January 27.

Transactions can be made at the nearby Kyle Post Office.

Alternatively, customers can choose to make the 34-mile journey to the firm’s Portree branch on the Isle of Skye.

Grey stone facade of the Bank of Scotland in Wick.
Bank of Scotland’s Wick branch is also set to be axed in 2025. Image: Google Maps.

Wick

Highlanders living in and around Wick will see the closure of the Bank of Scotland in summer.

Situated on the town’s Bridge Street, the branch is one of only three banks in the community.

On June 25, the bank will close, with customers required to travel 21 miles north to Thurso to reach the firm’s nearest offering.

Royal Bank of Scotland

Inverness

Two Inverness branches will close early in the new year to make way for a new flagship store.

The firm’s existing branch in Eastgate Shopping Centre will close on February 20.

Purple facade of RBS branch with in Eastgate Shopping Centre.
The city’s Eastgate RBS branch will close to the public in early 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Three weeks later on March 14, the Inverness Chief Office branch on Harbour Road will shut down.

The closures will facilitate the launch of a new flagship branch on the city’s Falcon Square.

The small branch will be open to customers from March 17.

Conversation